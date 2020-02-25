Media Roundup: Consent a 'huge aspect' of OWL sex ed curriculum

The second episode of an NHPR series on sex ed in New Hampshire, focused on what teenagers are learning about sexuality and consent, featured Our Whole Lives (OWL), the popular sexuality education program created by the Unitarian Universalist Association and the United Church of Christ. Maura Barber, director of religious exploration at the UU Church of Manchester and an OWL facilitator, said, “Consent is a huge aspect of what we teach here because it’s important for students to know, this is your body.” ( NHPR , February 19)

More from UU congregations

The Rev. Nori Rast spoke at a press conference hosted by the congregation she serves, All Souls UU Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The conference was held just before a scheduled Trump re-election rally. “[In] these darkening times,” Rost said, “we have access to a powerful, secret weapon. . . . This superpower is love in action—this superpower that we generate, you and me when we come together as we do this afternoon to say we will not give in to the tides of darkness.” ( Colorado Springs Independent , February 20)