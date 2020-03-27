Interdependent Web: I cannot gather with loved ones

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

In a column about his father’s recent death, Daniel Kanter writes, “I can’t stop touching my face. I know the recommendations, but you can’t wipe away tears without your hands unless you awkwardly use your shoulder and that is getting old.”

To remember [my father’s] life and grieve his death in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic means that we will have to be satisfied with the gentle arms of embrace of those already in our households and the digital messages of love we receive from those who can’t travel and can’t stop in. ( The Dallas Morning News , March 20)

Diana McLean has most of the symptoms of COVID-19. There are not enough tests, so she is self-isolating; her son keeps to his side of the house, and her partner waits in similar solitude in a neighboring state.

I am certainly not alone in this. That’s why I am sharing my story: not because it’s special, but precisely because it isn’t. I’ve heard worse stories from people I know. I am lucky that so far, I only feel like I have a bad cold, and in fact that may be all I have. My partner and son have no symptoms, as of this writing. I hope that will remain the case. ( Poetic Justice , March 21)

Adam Lee’s experience mirrors that of many people—anxious, staying home, waiting for something we can neither see nor predict.

In my own family, we’ve stopped dining out and curtailed our travel plans, and the Unitarian Universalist church we attend has switched to online-only. In just the last few days, life has assumed an eerie calm: peaceful, but with distant clouds of anxiety on the horizon, as if we’re waiting for an invading army or for a disaster to strike. . . . [The] best thing we can do is stay home. It’s not a punishment, but a collective gesture of compassion for the most vulnerable. ( Daylight Atheism , March 18)

