Interdependent Web: The cost of doing business

The cost of doing business

Amy Shaw unleashes fury on Mike Pence, who is encouraging churches to re-open.

I want to ask how dare you expect me to betray the precious trust of the beloved people who have called me as their minister? How dare you ask me to open the church, calling some in my beloved community forward to infection and death when they could have remained safely at home? We are the church, even when we are not in our building, and we need no public meetings to be the church in the world. We are united in one body, and we will not sacrifice so much as a finger to malignant falsehoods, foolish posturing, or naked greed. ( Facebook , May 5)

Andrew Tripp writes that COVID is a thief, a robber of us all.

COVID is a thief. It stole the wool from our eyes about people’s compassion or goodness when it caused “leaders” to push for economics on the backs of a second wave with mass deaths. If it takes me as a frontline healthcare employee don’t call me a hero, call it another thing it stole because we can’t be trusted to have nice things. ( Facebook , May 11)

Adam Dyer reminds us that coronovirus is not the only danger religious communities face.

If by reopening, we are creating vectors for people to continue getting sick with a disease for which there is no cure or therapy, it does no one any good. And if the spiritual practices and traditions that we are trying to return to are equally toxic, we are only compounding the infection. ( spirituwellness , May 13)

Lynn Ungar writes that a “progressive stand is not an abdication of responsibility.”

It is a recognition that while we are responsible *for* our own choices, we are responsible *to* others when we choose. Knowing that not everyone has the same choices available to them. Knowing that our gifts and abilities are different. Knowing that we all do better when each of us considers the whole. ( Facebook , May 6)

Dan Harper cheers the UUA’s decision to urge congregations to plan for a long period without in-person services.

OK, let’s plan for a year of online programming. How can we unleash our creativity, serve the needs of our members and friends, and make Unitarian Universalism in Silicon Valley serve the goodness of humanity? ( Yet Another Unitarian Universalist , May 14)

How can we keep from singing?