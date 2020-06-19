Interdependent Web: Casting a circle of light

Working through purgatory

Recognizing that “abolish the police” is a difficult slogan for national politicians to embrace, Doug Muder asks, “Do activists and politicians need to say the same words?”

Maybe it would be enough if Biden could say something like “The beauty of our federal system is that cities and states are free to experiment and try new things. If some of them want to find creative ways to deliver public services, and if they want to develop a new vision of how to ensure public safety, then a Biden administration will try to work with them.” . . . . Is it enough for Biden to indicate a general sympathy with their movement (when Trump is steadfastly against it), or does he have to repeat their words? ( The Weekly Sift , June 15)

Thom Belote’s congregation has a deep commitment to immigration activism

Our nation’s immigration policy is evil, capricious, punitive, dehumanizing, and profoundly racist. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to block the White House from scrapping DACA represents a victory. It protects, for the time being, one important program designed to humanize rather than criminalize immigration in our country. Would that we elect leaders who will affirm the worth, dignity, and common humanity of us all. ( Facebook , June 18)

In this time when problems are stacked high and interlocking, John Beckett notes that we face a stark choice: work through purgatory or descend into hell