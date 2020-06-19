Interdependent Web: Casting a circle of light

A weekly roundup of blogs and other user-generated web content about Unitarian Universalism
Audette Fulbright blesses our choices.
May Love inform your every decision today.
may it whisper in your heart what to choose, what to say, how to show up. (Facebook, June 18)
Karen Hering imagines a blessing showing us the way forward.
What blessing will you write for the work that is uniquely yours to do? Write it down, print it out, keep visible for the days and weeks and months to come. (A Circle of Light, June 12)
Theresa Soto and Scarth Locke introduce a new song, “Hold On.”
We’ll be that bridge so strong into a new beyond
If we hold on
And if you can’t find your hope, you can just take my hand
we can hold on (YouTube, June 14)
Recognizing that “abolish the police” is a difficult slogan for national politicians to embrace, Doug Muder asks, “Do activists and politicians need to say the same words?”
Maybe it would be enough if Biden could say something like “The beauty of our federal system is that cities and states are free to experiment and try new things. If some of them want to find creative ways to deliver public services, and if they want to develop a new vision of how to ensure public safety, then a Biden administration will try to work with them.”
. . . . Is it enough for Biden to indicate a general sympathy with their movement (when Trump is steadfastly against it), or does he have to repeat their words? (The Weekly Sift, June 15)
Thom Belote’s congregation has a deep commitment to immigration activism
Our nation’s immigration policy is evil, capricious, punitive, dehumanizing, and profoundly racist. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to block the White House from scrapping DACA represents a victory. It protects, for the time being, one important program designed to humanize rather than criminalize immigration in our country. Would that we elect leaders who will affirm the worth, dignity, and common humanity of us all. (Facebook, June 18)
In this time when problems are stacked high and interlocking, John Beckett notes that we face a stark choice: work through purgatory or descend into hell
If war is hell, purgatory is its aftermath.
Those who survive must bury the dead and care for the wounded, some of whom will never be whole again. They must sift through the physical damage to see what can be repaired, what can be salvaged, and what must be completely replaced as the rebuilding process begins.
And in the midst of all of this, they must find ways to create peace and prevent war from coming again. (Under the Ancient Oaks, June 16)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.