Summary of Business Delegates Will Consider at 2021 General Assembly

Summary of Business Delegates Will Consider at 2021 General Assembly

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

General Assembly, UUA Governance & Management, UUA Elections

Thousands of Unitarian Universalists are preparing to gather online June 23–27, 2021, for the Unitarian Universalist Association’s second all-virtual General Assembly. This year, attendees can look forward to a full slate of interactive programming, invigorating worship, and opportunities to connect, including the recently announced Ware Lecture featuring Stacey Abrams and Desmond Meade.

General Assembly is also the annual opportunity for delegates to engage in the governance and business of the Association and to help shape its mission and priorities. The GA business agenda is still being finalized, but that business will include an election of trustees and other UUA committee members, as well as votes on social justice statements and changes to the UUA presidential elections process. This article will be updated as the agenda is finalized.

Delegates will elect nine people to volunteer leadership positions, although only one race is being contested. Two candidates are running for Board of Trustees Position #8: the Rev. Sam Trumbore, who was nominated by the UUA Nominating Committee, and Jay Kiskel, who is running by petition.

UUA Trustee Barbara de Leeuw offered the following statement on behalf of the Board: “The UUA Board of Trustees endorses the UUA Nominating Committee’s three candidates for the Board, the Rev. Elizabeth Mount, JeKaren Oloya, and the Rev. Sam Trumbore. The Board is committed to implementing the antiracist, antioppressive, and multicultural recommendations in the Commission on Institutional Change report (Widening the Circle of Concern) and believes the committee-nominated candidates will best support the Association’s journey toward diversity, inclusivity, and equity.”

Meet the candidates [PDF] and learn more about the virtual elections process [PDF] at two UUA-hosted online candidate forums, one on June 1, before GA, and one on June 24, during GA. Delegates may vote between June 1 and June 25.

Delegates will also vote at GA on three proposed UUA bylaw amendments. Proposed Amendment 1 [PDF] would allow Actions of Immediate Witness to be submitted via the UUA website and through UUA communications, rather than in-person at GA. Proposed Amendment 2 [PDF] would adjust deadlines and language to shorten election campaigns for UUA Moderator and President and better reflect the realities of campaigning. Proposed Amendment 3 [PDF] would update language to allow the Presidential Search Committee to nominate a single candidate for UUA president rather than multiple candidates. Additional candidates would still be able to run by petition.

Only credentialed delegates can vote on business at General Assembly. Learn more about UUA elections, being a delegate, and how to get delegate credentials [PDF].

“Once registered, delegates will find a participation guide that walks them through the online GA participation portal,” explains Director of Information Technology Services Larry Stritof. “It explains the experience they can expect and prepares them to interact with the various delegate tools.”

General Assembly registration is $200 per person, with both financial support and a payment plan available. Registrants will receive access to the 2021 GA Participation Portal, including live and on-demand video content; a virtual exhibit hall; interactive chat rooms; pastoral care and tech support; and a new GA mobile app. Register today to see weekly email updates on programming, business, and events happening at GA. Visit uua.org/ga for more.