UU World Editor Chris Walton Steps Down

Christopher L. Walton has stepped down as editor of UU World, the magazine of the Unitarian Universalist Association, effective June 4, 2021. We would like to thank him for his many contributions to the UUA and to the Unitarian Universalist community over almost twenty-one years on the staff. He was the original editor of WorshipWeb before joining the UU World staff in December 2000. He became editor of UU World in 2007. He served for several years on the Skinner House Books Editorial Board, collaborated with Congregational Life on the “Breakthrough Congregations” program, generously helped colleagues with historical questions and photo research, and for many years accompanied singing in UUA chapel services on the piano.

“I came to work at the UUA shortly after completing an M.Div. at Harvard Divinity School,” he wrote in an email announcing his departure. “I considered my editorial work a public ministry, rooted in my love of congregational life, UU history, and liberal theology.”