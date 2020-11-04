Former UUA Co-Moderator Elandria Williams dies

In memoriam: Elandria Williams (1979–2020)

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

UU History, UUA Officers

Fierce, indomitable, and deeply compassionate, Elandria Williams was a beloved activist and an incomparable Unitarian Universalist leader, serving as co-moderator of the Unitarian Universalist Association from 2017 to 2020.

Williams, 41, died suddenly on September 23, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee, leaving countless friends around the world and a legacy of living into the true meaning of Beloved Community.

“It would be impossible to capture all the ways Elandria left an indelible mark on Unitarian Universalism,” said UUA President Susan Frederick-Gray at the memorial service held on October 10, which was attended by hundreds of people and hosted on Zoom by the Tennessee Valley UU Church in Knoxville. Frederick-Gray said it was a “great honor” to serve with Elandria for the three years E was co-moderator.

“E lived an intersectional life,” said the Rev. Mr. Barb Greve, who served as co-moderator of the UUA with Elandria. “E was African American, E lived with disabilities, and I don’t know how Elandria defined E’s gender but certainly not cis. E moved in and out of those communities reminding us that people could live multiple truths simultaneously.” At E’s service, Greve said, “In each relationship and setting Elandria was known by different nicknames and pronouns, a true reflection of the beautiful ways Our Beloved moved through life and community.”

A lifelong UU, Elandria was not an ordained minister but ministered reflexively through bold leadership, kindness, and hugs. E’s passing immediately prompted the hashtag #ElandriaTaughtUs, with people writing such things as, “practice radical love” and “Never forget to say I love you.”

E was especially attentive to people who were suffering, said the Rev. Chris Buice, senior minister of TVUUC, where Elandria and E’s family have been members since the 1990s. When Elandria visited UUA headquarters, Buice said, “people lined up whenever she walked in the room, the custodian, the president, everybody, so there was an energy and a light that just took off.” E's presence became imbued in myriad aspects of the UUA as an organization. On the UUA's review of the Commission on Institutional Change recommendations to center antiracist practices in ministry and seminary training, Buice reflected, “I think that’s a good legacy conversation” that honors Elandria.