Almost 5,000 attend UUA’s 2020 Virtual General Assembly

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

General Assembly, Socially Responsible Investing, Indigenous Rights, UUA Governance & Management

Thousands could not gather in Providence, Rhode Island, for the Unitarian Universalist Association’s General Assembly in June, due to the pandemic. But adapting GA into an online-only conference created newly accessible ways for UUs to connect—and drew more participants than the 2014 GA in Providence.

With 4,925 registered, 2020’s “Virtual GA” surpassed the attendance at all but the 2003 Boston and 2007 Portland, Oregon, General Assemblies. Lower registration fees—$150 for the June 24–28 conference—and no travel costs helped boost attendance. Instead of paying for hotels and restaurants, people donated more to GA’s four fundraisers as they watched the worship services, attended workshops, and called Texas voters from their own homes as part of UU the Vote’s phonebank initiative.

“It is, by far, the most generous General Assembly in at least the last five years,” said Christopher Hartley, deputy director of Stewardship and Development. GA raised $218,479 through June 30.

The largest number of gifts was directed to the Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island—one of several Native American groups in southern New England that the UUA partnered with in recognition of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Pilgrim settlers and as an investment in Indigenous leaders today. Pilgrim and Puritan settlers are direct religious ancestors of the oldest UU congregations.