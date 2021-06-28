More than 4,200 Unitarian Universalists gather virtually for 2021 General Assembly

“This is not about one name on a ballot; it’s about millions of people casting those ballots . . . . We cannot wait until there is a candidate on the ballot to talk about voting. Voting has nothing to do with politicians, it has everything to do with policy,” said Abrams, who launched Fair Fight Action after the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election to ensure every American has a voice in our election system, Fair Count to ensure accuracy in the 2020 Census, and the Southern Economic Advancement Project, a public policy initiative to broaden economic power and build equity in the South.

“What matters most is that people are registered, that everyone is registered and everyone has an opportunity to participate in our democracy, that everyone has the opportunity to vote, to legitimize their existence and their humanity,” said Meade, a formerly homeless returning citizen who is president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and the author of Let My People Vote: My Battle to Restore the Rights of Returning Citizens, published by Beacon Press.

Many Florida UU congregations and other UUs, including Frederick-Gray, participated in the successful 2018 effort, led by Meade and others, to overwhelmingly approve Florida’s Amendment 4, which automatically restores the voting rights of people convicted of most felonies after the completion of their sentences. “We are so proud to be in this fight for democracy with you,” Frederick-Gray said, and thanked Abrams and Meade for their leadership for voting rights.

The GA public witness action on Saturday night was a phonebank for a Moral Budget in Milwaukee. In partnership with African-American Round Table, a coalition led by and serving the African-American community in Milwaukee, and with Wisconsin UUs, the phonebank sought support for divestment from police and investment in community safety and care.

By Monday morning, GA had raised a total of $143,797 in support of its four special collections, UUA Stewardship and Development Deputy Director Christopher Hartley reported. This year’s collections benefit: the Living Tradition Fund, the Katie Tyson Fund for Youth and Young Adult Ministries, Side with Love, and the local community beneficiary, MICAH: Milwaukee Inner-city Congregations Allied for Hope, a multiracial, interfaith organization committed to justice issues of importance to residents of Milwaukee, the originally scheduled host city for GA 2021. June 30 is the last day to give. Donate here.

There were two UUA Awards for Distinguished Service to the Cause of Unitarian Universalism awarded this year (none were awarded last year). Elandria Williams and the Rev. Mr. Barb Greve, who served as UUA co-moderators from 2017 to 2020, each received the award. A lifelong UU who served in numerous positions in the faith, Elandria Williams died suddenly in September 2020; the posthumous award was accepted on E’s behalf by their mother, Elnora Williams. The Rev. Mr. Barb Greve, also a lifelong UU, has served the faith in many ways including as one of the cofounders of TRUUsT (Transgender Religious Unitarian Universalists Together).

The 2021 President’s Award for Volunteer Service was awarded to the Journey Toward Wholeness Transformation Committee to honor everyone who has served on the committee since its creation in 1997 to monitor and assess the work of the Association toward becoming a genuinely antiracist, anti-oppressive, multicultural institution.

Building on feedback gathered after GA 2020, increased focus this year was placed on enhancing the user experience and on increasing opportunities for attendees to interact. A major platform for that was the new Whova GA app, which allowed people to connect more deeply with one another via meetups and in more than 280 user-generated topic groups ranging from BIPOC communities working for climate justice, disability rights, and trans and gender non-binary liberation to hobby talk, writing prompts, and book recommendations.

Over 100 hours of workshops from GA 2021 will continue to be available to attendees in the on-demand library through the summer, as will other highlights including the Service of the Living Tradition, the Synergy worship service, and the Sunday morning service. In September, the on-demand videos will become available to the public on Vimeo.