UU congregations partner with housing, food nonprofits amid pandemic

In Kansas, government officials were in no hurry to close Project 1020’s shelter. On March 25, ten days after SMUUCh’s services moved online, congregational Vice President Dale Trott, the Rev. Rose Schwab, and McEver participated in a call with Johnson County officials and social service agencies to address homelessnes during the pandemic. “They looked at us as the low-hanging fruit, in that we already have an operating shelter, [and wanted to know]: Would we be willing to extend our arrangement with Project 1020 beyond April 1st, if it would be allowed by the city?” Trott recalled.

They were willing. The SMUUCh board approved the extension, making clear that the nonprofit needed to follow coronavirus-specific safety precautions. Seeking approval from the Lenexa City Council, Trott fielded detailed questions from council members, who on March 31 approved the extension seven to one.

From there, Project 1020 guests were welcome at SMUUCh 24/7, with more food on offer. McEver focused on the nitty-gritty of keeping people healthy. “I’ve had quite a bit of contact with the health department, because I was so concerned when it very first started as to what we should be doing,” she said. Staff increased the distance between sleeping cots, wiped down counters more, shifted away from self-serve coffee, and tracked their efforts meticulously.

Instead of bringing meals into SMUUCh, volunteers must now drop them off outside and can no longer sit down to eat with Project 1020 guests—a change also adopted by I-HELP in Arizona. “They’re really used to coming in the building, serving the folks, and then sitting down and eating with them,” said Ringler, noting the sadness of pausing those relationships.

It’s all to keep COVID-19 from spreading. McEver and Donovan both worry about shelter staff and volunteers. Many volunteers are 60 or older, the highest-risk age group, but the organizers are perhaps most concerned for their guests. McEver worried that volunteers, who are “maybe a little more social,” could put guests at greater risk. Donovan added that guests “could have additional complications if they became exposed and infected with COVID-19. As people experiencing homelessness, they may have less access to medical care.”

To minimize risk, when I-HELP and Project 1020 moved to the one-location model, they stopped accepting new guests.

In Kansas, McEver had doubled down on placing Project 1020 guests in more permanent housing, even when it became clear that the shelter would stay open. As the weeks went by, the shelter became emptier. When occupancy dipped to fewer than ten, McEver arranged for seven to stay in a hotel in a neighboring town. The shelter closed for the season on April 25.

Beds have been emptying in the VUU sanctuary, too. I-HELP can house up to twenty-five people. By early May, that had dwindled to about twelve. The overall need for AZCEND’s services is on the rise, but I-HELP residents have found housing in recent weeks. Now, as states consider the particulars of easing pandemic restrictions, AZCEND is considering how to re-open the shelter to new guests in conversation with VUU. “For us, it’s a balance of how do we keep our existing guests safe, and how do we maximize our ability to serve those who are experiencing homelessness in our community safely as well,” said Donovan. She said they are working with Maricopa County to test people currently experiencing homelessness. “Once they receive the negative test through a rapid result, those who are interested can be transported immediately to VUU to participate in the program. We were able to add five new people to the program last Friday.”

Operating under new constraints, limiting volunteer involvement and having restricted shelter capacity has been challenging for the shelters. Nonetheless, for VUU and AZCEND, shifting to first-wave pandemic mode has allowed the congregation and the nonprofit to successfully navigate change together and to continue serving the population they’ve pledged to help. And they’ve done so in time for the summer, the season most threatening to Arizona’s homeless population.

SMUUCh and Project 1020 have come out well, too, but in a more complex landscape. Although Schwab, SMUUCh’s minister, said that congregants are proud of hosting Lenexa’s only homeless shelter, she acknowledges that last fall, some congregants weren’t certain that hosting the shelter was worth going to court. The case left the church and the city with a soured relationship, and with a renewal for the 2020–2021 winter season looming. Because of the terms of their settlement, SMUUCh members worry that regulations the city is working on could prohibit the church from hosting Project 1020 come December. But now, things feel a little different.

“This . . . process with the extension was kind of a dress rehearsal for the process that’s going to take place later this year on the regulations,” Trott said. “I think we did a good job. We told them we closed the shelter on the 25th, and we have a much better relationship with them now than when we sued them last December.” He hopes that will translate into a willingness on the city’s part to look more favorably on sheltering Johnson County’s homeless in Lenexa.

McEver didn’t say much about the city. She talked a lot about phone calls: the twenty to thirty people she turned away daily when the Project 1020 shelter was open this winter, and the people she knows from their time as guests and keeps in touch with. And, as of early May, she’d gotten more calls, from new people. There has been “a definite uptick, especially in the last ten days,” she said, with many from people calling about shelter for the very first time. “There’s definitely going to be more people experiencing homelessness,” she said.