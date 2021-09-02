An Ingathering Greeting from UUA President Susan Frederick-Gray

Dear friends,

We have all worked extremely hard during the pandemic to keep our families, congregations and communities safe, while longing for the time when the pandemic is behind us. Unfortunately, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals and the alarming contagiousness of the COVID-19 Delta variant (even among the vaccinated) call for re-evaluation of many of our plans.

The way forward will be different across communities. Rates of vaccination, the ability to meet outside, quality ventilation, physical space, congregation size and the particular needs and risks of our staff and leaders—these all vary and are vital factors in our planning. We urge leaders to be guided by the latest information from the CDC and trusted local public health departments in planning how your congregations can worship safely. We have also issued Updated Guidance for the Delta Variant in response to the Delta surge, including six specific recommendations for congregations.

The Delta variant setback has many of us, especially leaders, feeling frustrated, heartbroken and exhausted. We are not where we hoped to be. As vaccine inequity and disparity continues, with only 15% of people across the globe vaccinated, we are all coming to terms with the reality that the pandemic will be with us in various forms for some time.

While we are not able to share Ingathering services as we have in the past, nor in the ways we may have planned, these rituals are still needed. Ingathering, regardless of the form it takes, celebrates the ways we are held by a wider circle of love and care.

I invite you to share this Ingathering message from me with your congregations or as part of your Ingathering service.