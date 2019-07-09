Media Roundup: Clergy gather to support right to die

UU minister the Rev. Alexa Fraser gathered with other clergy in Annapolis, Maryland, to support state legislation that would allow doctors to prescribe lethal medication for terminally ill patients. Fraser’s interest is personal; she has a rare and aggressive type of gynecological cancer. “I love life,” Fraser said. “I love being a parent of my 20-year-old son and serving as a minister, and I am a new minister. It's all fresh and exciting to me, but now I know what I will likely die of. . . . I want the ability to choose a peaceful death with my family around me rather than one filled with pain or drowning in my body fluids.” ( WBALTV , February 12)

UU-founded climate nonprofit grows

Advocacy group Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions began just eight years ago in a Fairfax County, Virginia, church basement. From that small group, the nonprofit has grown to represent seventy-five congregations and communities. Its UU founder and board chair, Eric Goplerud, comments that, “As important as advocacy goals are, just as important is how we care about one another as whole people.” ( Energy News , February 17)

Congregation honors group that supplies fresh produce to those in need

The UU Congregation of Jamestown, New York, awarded the 2020 T. Richard Parker Award for Social Justice to the Jamestown Mobile Market, a group of volunteers who bring fresh fruit and vegetables to neighborhoods in Jamestown without access to grocery stores. ( Observer , February 17)

