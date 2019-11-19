Media Roundup: Georgia congregation welcomes everyone, even an antisemitic vandal

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta, Georgia, has chosen to leave the antisemitic graffiti sprayed onto their building for at least a week, as a witness to the crime and the hatred that motivated it. They also have issued an invitation to the vandal to attend services—anonymously—to see what Unitarian Universalism is all about. Church president Andy Reese addressed the vandal directly, saying, “We would love to have you. We are a welcoming congregation. Everybody is welcome. When we say we respect the inherent worth and dignity of every person, there are no exceptions.” ( WRDW , November 18)

Denton UU Fellowship in Denton, Texas, hosted a Transgender Awareness Panel, where one focus was the double-edged sword of transgender visibility. One panelist, V Johnson, said, “Even just being here, I’ve been watching the windows to see who comes and goes so that I don’t have to be scared.” ( Denton Record-Chronicle , November 17)

As part of its adult education program, the UU Society: East in Manchester, Connecticut, commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 1919 passage of the 19th amendment, which granted American women the right to vote. ( Hartford Courant , November 14)