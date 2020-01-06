Media Roundup: UU congregation hosts evening of community and hope

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
As 2019 came to an end, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Jefferson City, Missouri, held a special interfaith service billed as an “Evening of Community and Hope.” The service was a chance to remember the support community members provided to each other after a tornado hit the city last May. (News Tribune, December 30)
The Rev. Joe Cherry of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, Ohio, responded to news that the United Methodist Church may split over LGBTQ issues. “My entire adulthood my queerness has been put on trial every election, we've been pointed at as the reason our country is going to hell in a handbasket and now it’s happening in the churches," Cherry said. (News 5 Cleveland, January 3)
Jorge Emelio Garciasalas Alvarado, a sexton at the UU Congregation of Princeton, New Jersey, was one of 41 people who took the Oath of Allegiance last Friday in Trenton, becoming U.S. citizens. Speaking of the congregation where he works, he said, “I don’t have nobody around me right here, family. The church is my family. I love all the people and I think they all love me.” (NJ.com, January 3)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
