Media Roundup: UU congregation hosts evening of community and hope

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

As 2019 came to an end, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Jefferson City, Missouri, held a special interfaith service billed as an “Evening of Community and Hope.” The service was a chance to remember the support community members provided to each other after a tornado hit the city last May. ( News Tribune , December 30)

Responding to United Methodist Church's possible split

The Rev. Joe Cherry of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, Ohio, responded to news that the United Methodist Church may split over LGBTQ issues. “My entire adulthood my queerness has been put on trial every election, we've been pointed at as the reason our country is going to hell in a handbasket and now it’s happening in the churches," Cherry said. ( News 5 Cleveland , January 3)

