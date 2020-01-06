 Skip to main content

Share or print menu

You are here

  • Home
  • Blog
  • Media Roundup: UU congregation hosts evening of community and hope
Previous

Media Roundup: UU congregation hosts evening of community and hope

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen | 1/7/2020
Media Roundup: UU congregation hosts evening of community and hope
Media Roundup: UU congregation hosts evening of community and hope
UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association
Blog
News
 

As 2019 came to an end, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Jefferson City, Missouri, held a special interfaith service billed as an “Evening of Community and Hope.” The service was a chance to remember the support community members provided to each other after a tornado hit the city last May. (News Tribune, December 30)

Responding to United Methodist Church's possible split

The Rev. Joe Cherry of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, Ohio, responded to news that the United Methodist Church may split over LGBTQ issues. “My entire adulthood my queerness has been put on trial every election, we've been pointed at as the reason our country is going to hell in a handbasket and now it’s happening in the churches," Cherry said. (News 5 Cleveland, January 3)

Welcoming a new citizen

Jorge Emelio Garciasalas Alvarado, a sexton at the UU Congregation of Princeton, New Jersey, was one of 41 people who took the Oath of Allegiance last Friday in Trenton, becoming U.S. citizens. Speaking of the congregation where he works, he said, “I don’t have nobody around me right here, family. The church is my family. I love all the people and I think they all love me.” (NJ.com, January 3)

Advertising

 

Newsletter

Advertising

 

Advertising

 

Author(s)

4726

Heather Christensen
Heather Christensen

The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.

Department:

Blog

Tagged:

News, #mediaroundup
PREVIOUS: Interdependent Web: Looking back, looking forward

Related

Media Roundup: Unitarian Universalists strive to match beliefs and actions

Media Roundup: Unitarian Universalists strive to match beliefs and actions

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen

 

Media Roundup: Kansas church sues for right to house homeless

Media Roundup: Kansas church sues for right to house homeless

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen