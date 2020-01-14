Media Roundup: Tennessee congregation raises money to erase $4.2 million in medical debt

Media Roundup: Tennessee congregation raises money to erase $4.2 million in medical debt

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

Oak Ridge UU Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, raised enough money to erase $4.2 million in medical debt for residents of their surrounding counties. The congregation partnered with an organization that purchases medical debt—buying $100 worth of debt for a dollar—and raised $21,000. A matching grant contributed another $21,000, allowing the congregation to purchase $4.2 million worth of debt. ( WBIR , January 12)

Owen Davis, an eighth grader who attends Tennessee Valley UU Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, won a “Rising Heart” award from a local television station. Davis, who volunteers with several community organizations, said, “You can always fit in a bit of service into your life. It's not that hard, really, and it makes such a big difference." ( WBIR , January 8)

Participating in a local interfaith Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance service, the Rev. Natalie Fenimore prayed for united action. Fenimore, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock in Manhasset, New York, said, “We know that deep within us, if we stand together in love, we can eradicate these evil things which cause us pain and suffering.” ( The Island Now , January 13)