Media Roundup: Ministry at the movie theater

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen | 1/28/2020
UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association
Blog
News
 

After a screening of the new movie, Just Mercy, the Rev. Kimberly Quinn-Johnson of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork in Bridgehampton, New York, led the audience in a breath-centered, calming exercise before joining a panel discussion on the issues raised by the movie. (East Hampton Star, January 23)

Marching to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Unitarian Universalists Ann Roos and Mary Stahoviak participated in a march in Victoria, Texas, honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. “He could have been president,” Roos said. (Victoria Advocate, January 20)

Congregation hosts meditation sessions

The Washington Post recognized River Road UU Church in Bethesda, Maryland, for hosting weekly vipassana meditation sessions and dharma talks by Tara Brach, founder of the Insight Meditation Community of Washington, D.C. The Wednesday evening sessions draw a few hundred participants each week, from within and beyond the congregation. (Washington Post, January 22)

Activist remembered

The Philadelphia Inquirer marked the passing of Rudolph Tolbert, an activist on many fronts, including the Black Humanist Fellowship (formerly the Black Unitarian Universalist Caucus). (Philadelphia Inquirer, January 20)

Newsletter

Heather Christensen
Heather Christensen

The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.

Blog

News
