Media Roundup: Ministry at the movie theater

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

After a screening of the new movie, Just Mercy , the Rev. Kimberly Quinn-Johnson of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork in Bridgehampton, New York, led the audience in a breath-centered, calming exercise before joining a panel discussion on the issues raised by the movie. ( East Hampton Star , January 23)

Marching to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Unitarian Universalists Ann Roos and Mary Stahoviak participated in a march in Victoria, Texas, honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. “He could have been president,” Roos said. ( Victoria Advocate , January 20)

Congregation hosts meditation sessions

The Washington Post recognized River Road UU Church in Bethesda, Maryland, for hosting weekly vipassana meditation sessions and dharma talks by Tara Brach, founder of the Insight Meditation Community of Washington, D.C. The Wednesday evening sessions draw a few hundred participants each week, from within and beyond the congregation. ( Washington Post , January 22)

Activist remembered