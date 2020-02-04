Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
The Rev. Joan Van Becelaere, executive director of Unitarian Universalist Justice Ohio, was among those protesting proposed legislation in Ohio that would criminalize nonviolent acts of protest. Becelaere said, “Raising our voices, saying our words, actually can create energy. And it actually has been known to change hearts and minds.” (WOSU, January 30)
Sarasota Magazine profiled the Rev. Brock Leach, who became a UU minister after a long career in the corporate world—including time as CEO of Frito-Lay and Tropicana. In retirement, Leach mentors colleagues with non-traditional ministries, and consults with numerous social justice organizations. “If you had to pick one thing to make a difference to the future, pick early childhood education,” Leach said. (Sarasota Magazine, January 30)
Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, recently hosted its community’s second Human Rights Rally. The Rev. Jake Morrill, the congregation’s minister, said, “Human rights make the house in which freedom can live.” (The OakRidger, January 27)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
