 Skip to main content

Share or print menu

You are here

  • Home
  • Blog
  • Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights
Previous|Next

Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen | 2/4/2020
Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights
Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights
UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association
Blog
News
 

The Rev. Joan Van Becelaere, executive director of Unitarian Universalist Justice Ohio, was among those protesting proposed legislation in Ohio that would criminalize nonviolent acts of protest. Becelaere said, “Raising our voices, saying our words, actually can create energy. And it actually has been known to change hearts and minds.” (WOSU, January 30)

Sarasota Magazine profiled the Rev. Brock Leach, who became a UU minister after a long career in the corporate world—including time as CEO of Frito-Lay and Tropicana. In retirement, Leach mentors colleagues with non-traditional ministries, and consults with numerous social justice organizations. “If you had to pick one thing to make a difference to the future, pick early childhood education,” Leach said. (Sarasota Magazine, January 30)

Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, recently hosted its community’s second Human Rights Rally. The Rev. Jake Morrill, the congregation’s minister, said, “Human rights make the house in which freedom can live.” (The OakRidger, January 27)

Advertising

 

Newsletter

Advertising

 

Advertising

 

Author(s)

4726

Heather Christensen
Heather Christensen

The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.

Department:

Blog

Tagged:

News, #mediaroundup
PREVIOUS: Interdependent Web: Imagine a better world|NEXT: Interdependent Web: The direction everything is drifting

Related

Media Roundup: Ministry at the movie theater

Media Roundup: Ministry at the movie theater

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen

 

Media roundup: Congregations remember New England’s role in slavery and abolition

Media roundup: Congregations remember New England’s role in slavery and abolition

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen