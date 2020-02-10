 Skip to main content

Share or print menu

You are here

  • Home
  • Blog
  • Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle
Previous

Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen | 2/11/2020
Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle
Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle
UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association
Blog
News
 

Tamworth, New Hampshire, has a fairly equal number of Democrats and Republicans, with a sizeable number of unaffiliated voters. The Republicans tend to attend the town’s Congregational church, while the Democrats tend to attend the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes. (WGBH, February 10)

A wedding and a funeral

The Rev. Nate Walker has officiated many weddings as a UU minister; when it came to his own wedding he wanted something different. The ceremony was held in a furniture store, with a small group of friends and family as witnesses. After the service, the couple and their guests ate in a restaurant at the top of Philadelphia’s tallest building. The couple chose readings during the service that celebrated their interests and traditions. (The Cut, February 7)

Former U.S. Representative Pete Stark, the first openly atheist member of Congress, and a Unitarian Universalist, died last month at his home in Maryland. (The Independent, February 6)

We can show our love

The children of Channing UU Church in Rockland, Massachusetts, spent the past few weeks making more than fifty Valentine’s Day cards, and this past Sunday they handed them out to their neighbors living at the Webster Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Candita Caracci Mamet, the director of Religious Education at Channing Church, said, “Valentine's Day is not just about romance between couples, and as a community we can show our love.” (Patch.com, February 10)

 

Advertising

 

Newsletter

Advertising

 

Advertising

 

Author(s)

4726

Heather Christensen
Heather Christensen

The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.

Department:

Blog

Tagged:

News, #mediaroundup
PREVIOUS: Interdependent Web: The direction everything is drifting

Related

Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights

Media Roundup: Raising voices, educating children, rallying for human rights

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen

 

Media Roundup: Ministry at the movie theater

Media Roundup: Ministry at the movie theater

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen