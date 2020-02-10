Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle

Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

Tamworth, New Hampshire, has a fairly equal number of Democrats and Republicans, with a sizeable number of unaffiliated voters. The Republicans tend to attend the town’s Congregational church, while the Democrats tend to attend the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes. ( WGBH , February 10)

A wedding and a funeral

The Rev. Nate Walker has officiated many weddings as a UU minister; when it came to his own wedding he wanted something different. The ceremony was held in a furniture store, with a small group of friends and family as witnesses. After the service, the couple and their guests ate in a restaurant at the top of Philadelphia’s tallest building. The couple chose readings during the service that celebrated their interests and traditions. ( The Cut , February 7)

Former U.S. Representative Pete Stark, the first openly atheist member of Congress, and a Unitarian Universalist, died last month at his home in Maryland. ( The Independent , February 6)

We can show our love