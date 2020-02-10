Media Roundup: A town caught in the political middle

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
Tamworth, New Hampshire, has a fairly equal number of Democrats and Republicans, with a sizeable number of unaffiliated voters. The Republicans tend to attend the town’s Congregational church, while the Democrats tend to attend the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes. (WGBH, February 10)
The Rev. Nate Walker has officiated many weddings as a UU minister; when it came to his own wedding he wanted something different. The ceremony was held in a furniture store, with a small group of friends and family as witnesses. After the service, the couple and their guests ate in a restaurant at the top of Philadelphia’s tallest building. The couple chose readings during the service that celebrated their interests and traditions. (The Cut, February 7)
Former U.S. Representative Pete Stark, the first openly atheist member of Congress, and a Unitarian Universalist, died last month at his home in Maryland. (The Independent, February 6)
The children of Channing UU Church in Rockland, Massachusetts, spent the past few weeks making more than fifty Valentine’s Day cards, and this past Sunday they handed them out to their neighbors living at the Webster Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Candita Caracci Mamet, the director of Religious Education at Channing Church, said, “Valentine's Day is not just about romance between couples, and as a community we can show our love.” (Patch.com, February 10)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
