Media Roundup: Jersey congregation buys rainbow flags in bulk

Media Roundup: New Jersey congregation buys rainbow flags in bulk

The Rev. Dawn Fortune spoke at a rally in support of the Pinelands Regional School District’s choice to join other New Jersey schools in introducing LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum. Fortune, who serves the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway, New Jersey, noted that the congregation displays a Black Lives Matter banner and a rainbow flag. Since they keep getting stolen, Fortune said, “We buy them in bulk now.” ( The Sandpaper , February 26)

More from UU congregations

Like many UU congregations, Beacon UU Congregation in Flagstaff, Arizona, hosts Our Whole Lives (OWL) lifespan sexuality education classes. In an article that thoroughly describes the OWL program at Beacon, the congregation’s interim minister, the Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, said, “I guess some people would call it radical. I’d say that it’s comprehensive and direct and honest. Maybe that’s what’s radical about it.” ( Arizona Daily Sun , March 1)