Media Roundup: Jersey congregation buys rainbow flags in bulk

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
The Rev. Dawn Fortune spoke at a rally in support of the Pinelands Regional School District’s choice to join other New Jersey schools in introducing LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum. Fortune, who serves the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway, New Jersey, noted that the congregation displays a Black Lives Matter banner and a rainbow flag. Since they keep getting stolen, Fortune said, “We buy them in bulk now.” (The Sandpaper, February 26)
Like many UU congregations, Beacon UU Congregation in Flagstaff, Arizona, hosts Our Whole Lives (OWL) lifespan sexuality education classes. In an article that thoroughly describes the OWL program at Beacon, the congregation’s interim minister, the Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, said, “I guess some people would call it radical. I’d say that it’s comprehensive and direct and honest. Maybe that’s what’s radical about it.” (Arizona Daily Sun, March 1)
The UU Church of Youngstown, Ohio, hosted a discussion about immigration following the death of 34-year-old David Hernandez Colula in a Youngstown ICE detention facility. The congregation’s minister, the Rev. Joseph Boyd, said, “Last Friday he was found in his cell and the cause of death was self-strangulation. Suicide. So this brings it very real for us, in terms of what is our responsibility and our response to this as a community?” (WKBN, February 27)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
