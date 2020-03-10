Media Roundup: COVID-19 concerns prompt Seattle congregations to move Sunday services online

In response to community-transmission of COVID-19 in Seattle, Washington, Westside UU Congregation will hold services online using the Zoom platform. Its interfaith neighbors have chosen a variety of similar options. ( West Seattle Blog , March 7)

See also: Seattle-area congregations cancel in-person worship services (UU World, March 9)

More from the congregations

The UU Church of Ellsworth, Maine, has initiated a “Bounty for Babies” program, which supplements its Loaves and Fishes food pantry with items for young children. ( Ellsworth American , March 5)

The Rev. Fred Toerne, a retired Lutheran minister, is the new, part-time minister of the North Idaho UU Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Laughing that the UU congregation does not hold his Christianity against him, he added that serving the congregation “provides me the opportunity to express the full range of my own spirituality.” ( Coeur d’Alene Press , March 5)