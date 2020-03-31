Media Roundup: Unitarian Universalists find strength in online community

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
The Rev. Nic Cable of the UU Congregation of Columbus, Indiana, acknowledged the anxiety most of us feel, and added, “But I think we believe in the power of community, and we just look forward to seeing one another online.”(The Republic, March 26)
The Rev Lynn Ungar, a minister with the Church of the Larger Fellowship, continues to get attention for her poem, “Pandemic.” Referring to her dual vocation as both a minister and a poet, Ungar said that religion and poetry “are both portals for seeing the world differently and responding differently.” (Religion News, March 27)
Composer Martin Sedek and conductor Chris Shepard collaborated to set Ungar’s words to music and produced a choral rendition. Materials for other choirs who would like to create their own virtual performances are available for free on Sedek’s website.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Restoration in East Mt. Airy, Pennsylvania, recently celebrated its 200th anniversary; as it turns toward its next century, it is embracing new technology to face the challenges of COVID-19. The congregation’s minister, the Rev. McKinley Sims, said, “We are committed to acting in solidarity with our vulnerable neighbors by suspending our in-person worship and transitioning to online services. . . . We’re committed to experimenting and finding ways that work to connect us and reduce the social isolation, even as we practice disciplined social distancing.” (Chestnut Hill Local, March 27)
The Rev. Sadie Lansdale of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, North Carolina, was among the clergy urging their local nursing homes to offer comprehensive sick leave to their employees. Speaking at a press conference, Lansdale addressed the nursing homes directly, saying, “We are here to tell you today that you cannot afford not to make these changes.” (Triad City Beat, March 25)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
