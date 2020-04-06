Media Roundup: Challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

As congregations work to shift services online, common digital problems have occurred. The Rev. Ann Keeler Evans, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley in Northumberland, Pennsylvania, has experienced problems with hackers interrupting online meetings. “I think Zoom is going to have to step up its game and figure out how to stop hackers—because it seems that hackers have nothing to do but spew racist violence if they can get into your meetings,” she said. ( The Daily Item , April 5)

Along with hackers, scammers have also been very active. Marcia Hackett, a member of Orange Coast UU Church in Costa Mesa, California, was taken in by a scheme to aid those affected by COVID-19. “I cannot believe I had this stupid lapse of judgment,” Hackett said. “We need to be even more watchful than ever during these scary times.” ( The Orange County Register , April 3)

The Rev. María McCabe of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County in Churchville, Maryland, pointed out a positive aspect of online services. “We are finding that using a virtual platform gives folks who are ill or have different kinds of accessibility issues an opportunity to participate,” she said. ( Capital Gazette , April 2)