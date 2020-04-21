Media Roundup: Ministers reflect on COVID-19

Media Roundup: Ministers reflect on COVID-19

The Rev. Rosemary Lloyd, a UU minister who works on end-of-life issues for the Conversation Project, says COVID-19 is “putting the brightest yellow highlighter through the truth that has always been there, which is that we are mortal, and nobody knows the day or the hour of their death.” ( Sojourners , April 15)

Interviewed about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rev. Catherine Cullen of First Parish UU Church in Duxbury, Massachusetts, said she now ends every Sunday worship with: “‘I love you. I miss you. Together we can do this hard thing.’ Maybe those are the only things I know for sure in this brave new world of COVID-19. ( Duxbury Clipper , April 15)