Media Roundup: Ministers reflect on COVID-19

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen | 4/21/2020
UU World Magazine
The Rev. Rosemary Lloyd, a UU minister who works on end-of-life issues for the Conversation Project, says COVID-19 is “putting the brightest yellow highlighter through the truth that has always been there, which is that we are mortal, and nobody knows the day or the hour of their death.” (Sojourners, April 15)

Interviewed about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rev. Catherine Cullen of First Parish UU Church in Duxbury, Massachusetts, said she now ends every Sunday worship with: “‘I love you. I miss you. Together we can do this hard thing. Maybe those are the only things I know for sure in this brave new world of COVID-19. (Duxbury Clipper, April 15)

The Rev. Amy Kindred of Friendship Fellowship at Pineda in Rockledge, Florida, has created a podcast for her congregation, and others, called “Light the Chalice.” (Hometown News Brevard, April 16)

Heather Christensen
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.

Blog

COVID-19, COVID19, News, #mediaroundup
