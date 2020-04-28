Media Roundup: COVID-19 provides new perspective on what's possible

 Skip to main content

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources

Heather Christensen | 4/28/2020
UU World Magazine
Blog
News
 

Dan McKanan, Ralph Waldo Emerson UUA Senior Lecturer in Divinity and director of the new Program for the Evolution of Spirituality at Harvard Divinity School, was interviewed recently about the evolution of Earth Day, and the implications of COVID-19 for climate change. McKanan said that “the global response to the pandemic has given environmentalists a powerful new tool. We now know that humanity is willing to suspend business as usual, even to risk our prosperity, when it becomes crystal clear that lives are at stake. . . . Our challenge as environmentalists is to make these realities so evident that action will be unstoppable.” (Harvard Gazette, April 22)

After the 2016 election, UU ministers the Rev. Tandi Rogers and the Rev. Sue Phillips began holding a sacred gathering in their home, calling it “Family Chapel.” As part of Phillips’ work with the Sacred Design Lab, Family Chapel went virtual. When the pandemic hit, Family Chapel opened to the public, inviting in anyone in need of spiritual practice while staying at home. (Religion News Service, April 24)

Retired UU minister, the Rev. Edmund Robinson of Brewster, Massachusetts, has been recording “Quarantunes” to share online. (Cape Cod Chronicle, April 22)

Heather Christensen
Heather Christensen

The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.

Blog

COVID-19, News
