Media Roundup: Faith informs and empowers action

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

Yale University’s Climate Connections program profiled Doris Marlin, a Maryland UU whose faith powers her work for climate justice. “It’s very obvious in the global south that those who have done the least to contribute are the most vulnerable and will suffer the most and the soonest from climate change,” Marlin said. “So at a very deep level, faith and climate connect as a moral issue.” ( Yale Climate Connections , May 1)

While Tennessee’s governor has exempted places of worship from that state’s public gathering ban, the Rev. Laura Bogle of Foothills UU Fellowship in Maryville, Tennessee, believes that it is too early to begin meeting in person again. In an email, Bogle wrote, “We believe that continuing to practice physical distancing while staying connected in other ways is the most loving thing we can do right now—for our elders, those with underlying conditions, and our health care and other essential workers.” ( The Daily Times , May 2)