Media Roundup: Faith informs and empowers action

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
Yale University’s Climate Connections program profiled Doris Marlin, a Maryland UU whose faith powers her work for climate justice. “It’s very obvious in the global south that those who have done the least to contribute are the most vulnerable and will suffer the most and the soonest from climate change,” Marlin said. “So at a very deep level, faith and climate connect as a moral issue.” (Yale Climate Connections, May 1)
While Tennessee’s governor has exempted places of worship from that state’s public gathering ban, the Rev. Laura Bogle of Foothills UU Fellowship in Maryville, Tennessee, believes that it is too early to begin meeting in person again. In an email, Bogle wrote, “We believe that continuing to practice physical distancing while staying connected in other ways is the most loving thing we can do right now—for our elders, those with underlying conditions, and our health care and other essential workers.” (The Daily Times, May 2)
The Rev. Leslie Kee has served as a half-time, contract minister with the UU congregations in Casper and Laramie, Wyoming, but during the pandemic, the congregations have combined their services into a single, weekly online gathering. “I’m doing full-time ministry and it’s transcended the geography,” Kee said. “I am very blessed.” (Wyoming News Now, May 3)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
