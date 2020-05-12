Media Roundup: Ministries of presence and welcome undermined by COVID-19

The Rev. Erica Long serves as a chaplain in Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, ministering to patients affected by COVID-19, and their families. Long said: “In spiritual care, we often talk about our work as being a ministry of presence . . . in times of suffering and loss and change. For me, one of the hardest thing has been that I'm not at the hospital every day, and I'm not in the rooms with patients who have COVID-19.” (News Center Maine, May 11)

The Rev. Sarah Gillespie also ministers to COVID-19 patients and their families, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, Maine. Her UU faith informs her approach to chaplaincy; she is careful to respect the individual spiritual needs and beliefs of those to whom she ministers. “I think in general, people are yearning for more spiritual practices now, whether it is prayer or not,” Gillespie said. “A lot of emotions are very high, and as chaplain I’m doing my best to support everybody.” (Wicasset Newspaper, May 7)

The virtual open door offered by many religious communities can unfortunately be taken advantage of. For twelve seconds, the UU Fellowship of Waco, Texas, was Zoom-bombed by images of child pornography. The Rev. Kris Cervantes, the congregation’s minister, said, “I believe in an all-loving God, which is nice because it frees me to not have to love these people.” (Waco Tribune, May 11)