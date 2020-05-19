Media Roundup: Choosing creative safety over risky return to 'normal'

A weekly guide to stories about Unitarian Universalists from other media sources
While many Massachusetts clergy urged the state’s governor to include religious services in the first stage of reopening, the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Landrum strongly disagreed. Landrum, the minister of First Parish Church of Stow and Acton, said, “The idea that churches would start returning right away I think is deadly. We are one of the riskiest places to gather. Most places don’t put 100 people together and invite them to raise their voices in song. Even at the movies people aren’t singing and talking.” (Wicked Local, May 14)
Bruce Knotts, director of the Unitarian Universalist United Nations Office, participated in a panel discussion hosted by Ithaca College, in Ithaca, New York. The discussion focused on the impact of COVID-19 on international politics. Knotts noted: “We are not going to come out of this with people thinking we are the exceptional nation.” (The Ithacan, May 16)
Ten members of the UU Congregation of Fort Wayne, Indiana, planted 200 native plants on the church’s property on a recent Saturday morning, all while practicing appropriate social distancing. The property became a Certified Wildlife Habitat, as part of a larger goal of reducing CO2 emissions. (WANE, May 16)
The Unitarian Universalists of Transylvania County in Brevard, North Carolina, have created the Chalice Project, which invites community members to create tea-light sized chalices for an outdoor chalice lighting, which will hopefully take place in June. (Transylvania Times, May 15)
The Rev. Heather Christensen writes “The Interdependent Web,” UU World’s weekly guide to Unitarian Universalist blogs. She lives with her partner Liesl and their two young children in Bellingham, Washington.
