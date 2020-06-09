Media Roundup: 'We know worry, and we know pain'

Media Roundup: 'We know worry, and we know pain'

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

News

For the Rev. Elizabeth Mount, serving as a street medic is a way of living out their UU faith. “The Bible, the Old and New Testament, is full of stories of building community while fighting against empire and oppression. Our communities have always been more resilient than empire’s ability to oppress. We can imagine a community that’s more generous and more loving than this,” Mount said. ( CNN , June 5)

Speaking at a protest in Statesboro, Georgia, the Rev. Jane Page publicly apologized to a high school classmate, Dr. Alvin Jackson, for signing a petition opposing desegregation when she was 13 or 14. Jackson and Page will both turn 70 this year. “I’m so ashamed, and went all these many years in fear that someone might find out,” Page said. “I’d been chanting with my friends, ‘Two, four, six, eight, we don’t want to integrate.’ I signed it, and I am so, so sorry.” ( Statesboro Herald , June 8)

Rosa Gutierrez Lopez, who has sought sanctuary in Cedar Lane UU Church in Bethesda, Maryland, for eighteen months, has received a sixty-day stay of deportation. This means that, for the first time in a year and a half, she was able to step off of the church’s property. ( Montgomery Community Media , June 8)

Read UU World's article about Lopez’s time in sanctuary at Cedar Lane (Winter 2019)