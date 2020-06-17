Media Roundup: Hearts broken open to new possibilities

News

More than 125 people participated in an antiracism vigil at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp near Crystal Falls, Michigan. The vigil’s organizer, UU minister the Rev. Greta Jo Seidohl, said, “I hope our hearts break. I hope they break open to new possibilities, to new conversations. I hope they break open to perspectives they didn’t know before. I hope we can move towards a better tomorrow, for everyone, and particularity our black siblings.” ( TV6 , June 15)

At a protest in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Rev. Kathy Rickey said, “Sympathy without action is called waving from the shore. While the afflicted are carried out to the sea, the sympathetic stand firmly on the ground sending their prayers and good wishes.” ( Ormond Beach Observer , June 12)

Members of First UU Church of Springfield, Missouri, held a silent vigil in the hot sun, as George Floyd’s memorial service took place in Houston, Texas. Holding a sign that read, “Enough,” Dorris Ewing said, “I’m 81-years-old and I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough of police brutality, enough of young men dying on the street.” ( KY3 , June 9)