Media Roundup: UU clergy focus on caring

News

UU chaplains are among those providing interfaith spiritual care at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in Seattle, Washington. One chaplain, the Rev. Cecilia Kingman, said, “What else would we do but go in there? If people are hurting and being traumatized, what are we going to do, sit and watch the livestream?” ( Sojourners , June 18)

The Rev. Mary Katherine Morn, president of the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee, responded with caution to the Supreme Court’s DACA decision, saying, “The Supreme Court’s decision today cannot wholly undo . . . earlier harms; likewise, it is beyond the court’s power to grant permanent status to DACA recipients. . . . Only Congress has the power to grant the path to citizenship that will protect DACA and TPS holders permanently from the threat of deportation and to protect family unity in the face of family separation.” ( Tucson Sentinel , June 18)