Media roundup: Unitarian Universalists offer pastoral presence, resistance during contentious election

Media roundup: Unitarian Universalists offer pastoral presence, resistance during contentious election

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

Congregational Stories & Best Practices in Social Justice

The New York Times and FOX8 both highlighted the work of Unitarian Universalist ministers and others in Ohio who joined a call for religious professionals to help assuage tension at the polls during this especially contentious election. The Rev. Joan Van Becelaere, executive director of UU Justice Ohio and chair of the Voter Registration Team for the Nonpartisan Ohio Voter Outreach Committee, co-developed the non-partisan Ohio PeaceKeeper for the Polls project, which trained clergy and social worker volunteers for early voting and election day. (New York Times, FOX8, 11/1/20)

The Rev. Jennifer Nordstrom, senior pastor of First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee, described the training offered to 125 members and friends of the congregation to prepare for attempts to undermine election results. “We’re going to follow the leadership of people who are experts in this area. But if they say, ‘Okay, this is the real deal, time to come out into the streets,’ we’ll be able to get our hundred people and be part of the millions that will show up.” (Wisconsin Examiner, 10/29/20)

On the evening after the election, First UU Church of Niagara Falls, New York, hosted a “post-election detox” conversation for the community. The event was in person, with masks and social distancing. (WGRZ, 11/4/20)

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Norwich, Connecticut, provided buses to polling places in partnership with the NAACP. (The Day, 10/31/20)

A story about New Hampshire churches’ approaches to politics quoted UUA New England Regional Lead Woullard Lett, who observed, “one of the things we say to our congregations is that you have the chance to impact the tone and center of the political arena by being involved.” (NHPR, 10/27/20)

Unitarian Universalists appeared in several articles about “Count Every Vote” rallies around the country. On November 4, the Rev. Claudia Jimenez, minister of the UU Church of Asheville, was among the speakers at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina; Count Every Vote protesters also rallied on the lawn of First UU Society of Burlington, Vermont. (WLOS, Seven Days, 10/4/20)

The Rev. Cecilia Kingman, minister for faith and justice at Edmonds UU Congregation in Edmonds, Washington, discusses resisting authoritarianism and defending the integrity of the democratic process, in Real Change, Seattle's street newspaper. “We have to force our institutions by virtue of protest and public will to withstand the attempt at a coup. We have to be patient until all votes are counted. But the most important part will be not giving up in the middle of that process." (Real Change, 11/4/20)

After a remote religious education class discussion about the conduct of the U.S. President, teachers compiled the thoughts of the 9- to 12-year-old children at the Unitarian Church of Westport, Connecticut, into a collective letter to the editor. (Patch.com, 11/1/20)

The Rev. Wil Darcangelo, minister of First Parish UU Church of Fitchburg and of First Church of Christ Unitarian in Lancaster, Massachusetts, writes an essay celebrating Unitarian Universalism’s Fifth Principle (“the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large”): “The Fifth Principle is insistent, it is demanding, it is impelling, and it knows its own worth.” (Lowell Sun, 10/31/20)

Congregations support protesters and civic initiatives to combat racism

WLKY offers a look at how and why First Unitarian Church of Louisville, Kentucky, ended up protecting protesters marching for justice for Breonna Taylor from police in riot gear. (WLKY, 10/27/20; see also “Inside the church at the heart of the Louisville protests,” AP News, 10/1/20)

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against the Department of Homeland Security in a lawsuit brought by First Unitarian Portland and others against the use of federal agents to detain Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, which the plaintiffs said was a violation of their First Amendment rights. (The Oregonian, 10/30/20; earlier: “Portland church joins lawsuit over federal agents at Black Lives Matter protests,” UU World, 8/6/20)

The City of Newburyport, Massachusetts, and First Religious Society UU are launching a campaign together called “Hate Has No Port Here” to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion—starting with a video featuring civic leaders. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan said, “What we have seen recently across the nation is a clear sign that our communities need to do more to condemn racism and hate and solidify our standing as safe havens from hate.” (YouTube, 10/29/20; Wicked Local Newburyport, 11/4/20)