Church music programs find challenges and creativity in move online during pandemic

Some church musicians are feeling pressure to pour their own time and money into online worship out of fear that the pandemic would make their positions less relevant otherwise, Farrar said. Other church musicians worry that they may not be able to find other paid work if a church lays them off or furloughs them because there are so few other jobs for musicians right now.

The switch to online worship has taken an emotional toll on music directors and choir members alike, Farrar said. In many cases, choir is central to members’ lives and their experiences of what it means to be part of a faith community. As choir rehearsals have moved online and singing in unison has become all but impossible, the work of many choir directors has shifted toward pastoral care.

Farrar said that he has had difficult conversations with some of his choir members about the fact that they won’t be singing together any time soon. “Lots of tears. Lots of mourning,” he said. “People have never had to imagine their lives without this seemingly simple activity being central to it.”

Sarah Jebian is director of music at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, Maryland. Her congregation has been prerecording its service and broadcasting the sermon live, and her job is now much more focused on creating and editing the weekly video worship service than it is on music. Jebian said that she had worked around sixty hours during the week that she spoke to UU World in early June.

Jebian described the realization that remote worship would last through next spring as “a gut punch.” When the UUA’s guidance came out pushing the return to in-person worship back to spring 2021, she began a conversation with other leaders at her congregation about how she could get one Sunday a month off from their time-intensive prerecorded worship services.

“I was like, I will die,” she said. “I cannot keep this up for the next year.”

Still, Jebian said that she has found silver linings in the crisis. She introduces every hymn by asking people on Zoom to keep their microphones muted but to please sing along. She sees that as an opportunity to break out lesser-known hymns because there’s less pressure to rely on the standards that everyone in the congregation knows.

Jebian has been experimenting with using one hymn during the same spot in the service for a month in different styles. One Sunday it will be a capella. The next Sunday, it will be an ensemble. The Sunday after that, she will perform the hymn on guitar. That gives the congregation a chance to “dig in and get familiar” with a hymn that it might not know as well without the music getting stale.

Dr. Glen Thomas Rideout sees musical opportunities in remote worship, too. As director of worship and music at First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Rideout has created elaborate videos of himself singing hymns in multipart harmonies. Some of those videos, which are designed for the congregation’s prerecorded worship services over YouTube, even include gaps the congregation is asked to fill in with their own voices at home.

Rideout hopes that what he called “Black-based, Brown-based songs” can begin to take a vital, essential role within UU congregations. “I wonder what happens to our storied classic Western European hymns,” Rideout said. “Actually, I'm very excited to see what happens. Because after another year of this, you know, those old standards have never seen a challenge for ubiquity quite like this.”

Part of the reason Rideout sees those Western European standards being displaced is practical. When congregations went online in March, grabbing a hymnal to take home was the last thing on people’s minds. That’s meant that it isn’t always practical to sing many traditional Western European hymns that people need a hymnal to follow along with.

The second, deeper reason, is what Rideout called “a heart question.” In a crisis, Rideout said, we fall back on “what is installed in our hearts.” That could be a favorite verse from a scripture, a hymn we grew up with, or something our mother told us as a child.

“The types of songs that offer the easiest portals into that and the deepest portals into that are not the ones that are 300 words, five verses, and four parts,” Rideout said. The songs Rideout has recorded include “My Life Flows On,” “Woyaya,” “Yonder Come Day,” and “Open the Window.” They’re full of joy, sorrow, and heart, with strong repetition that encourages people to join in at home.