Culture change at the UUA: new hiring practices help UUA live into its values

That a commitment to antiracist, antioppressive, multicultural work is now stated in every job description shows applicants that the UUA is serious about the work, a value that is also underscored during job interviews. Being explicit about racial equity and dismantling white supremacy helps “make the positions in the organization attractive to people,” says Boston. “People see the seriousness and they apply.”

Frederick-Gray and her team took a broad look at UUA culture to identify other things that might be privileging white people as job candidates. For example, the UUA had a history of hiring credentialed UU ministers for many jobs, and the Leadership Council tended to be minister-heavy, McDonald says. But it is the skillset—such as management experience—rather than the academic credential that is important, they decided. Today, there are two religious educators who are also people of color on the council: York, who in October 2018 was named as director of Congregational Life, and Dr. Janice Marie Johnson, who in January 2019 was named as co-director of Ministries and Faith Development, a position she shares with the Rev. Sarah Lammert. In the past, ministers filled the top positions in the UUA’s five regions, McDonald says, but of the four new people Frederick-Gray’s administration has named to those positions, only one is a minister, while two are people of color.

Other barriers to a more diverse applicant pool were also eliminated: The UUA allows more people to telecommute, so good candidates aren’t required to move to Boston, and, Molla adds, many Boston-based staff work from their homes one day a week. “How we think about how we do our work has shifted, which supports both our efforts at diversity and inclusion,” he says. For people with certain disabilities, including “hidden disabilities” such as chemical sensitivities, “not having to commute in every day makes a difference.”

These changes have noticeably widened the applicant pool and attracted excellent candidates who in the past may not have known about—or been interested in—a job at the UUA. “We’re really pushing hard to make sure the pool of finalists is diverse,” says Molla.

Further changes were made at other stages of the hiring process. While some staff groups used teams instead of individual managers to review applications and interview candidates, the UUA now requires racially diverse hiring teams for every hire to help reduce individual biases. Teams include people from outside the hiring staff group—sometimes from outside the UUA staff—to broaden the perspective about the skills most needed for a given position.

The UUA is working with the Management Center, which helps social-change organizations build more effective organizations. The Center has led two workshops for UUA managers on hiring with a diversity and inclusion lens, says Molla. Among other things, in order to try to minimize subconscious bias, the Center advised the UUA to be more consistent in its hiring process. They recommended, for example, that finalists receive questions they will be asked ahead of time, so they have time to think about their answers. This way, introverts, who often tend not to prefer thinking on the spot, aren’t disadvantaged compared to extroverts. “We’re looking at as many ways as possible to level the playing field,” Boston says.

In another change, job offers cannot be extended without the approval of McDonald or Molla, “to prevent an end-run around these new processes,” says McDonald. “Managers have really embraced the new hiring approach.”

If the finalist pool isn’t as diverse as hoped, the hiring team will reexamine the job description to see if it needs modifying or whether the salary offered isn’t competitive, says Boston. “We are constantly evaluating” the process to see if it’s having the desired outcome. While this may slow the process, it’s the right approach, she says.

Just eight months after she was elected, Frederick-Gray and her team had these changes in place, and the Human Resources handbook was updated by February 2018 to reflect the new hiring policies and procedures, says Molla.

Boston says these efforts have already made a difference in expanding the pool of applicants. She was part of the hiring team that selected the new International Office director. “Talk about a hard decision!” says Boston, who notes that all of the finalists were people of color with different racial, ethnic, and gender identities and sexual orientations. “They were all just rock stars.” The team chose the Rev. Alicia Forde, who had been serving as the UUA’s Professional Development director.

Since the start of Frederick-Gray’s presidency, the UUA and its independent publishing house Beacon Press have filled sixty positions. Thirty-seven of those new employees (or 63 percent) are counted as Hispanic or people of color by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to Molla.

Each new hire is “an opportunity to increase our diversity in every possible way,” says Molla, from learning and thinking styles to various disabilities, religious backgrounds, racial and gender identification, and sexual orientation.

UUA leaders emphasize that there is no policy to hire only people of color, which in fact would be illegal. Rather, by broadening the pool of candidates, “We’ve always been able to hire the best applicants, and we have met our diversity goals,” Frederick-Gray says.

Moreover, McDonald emphasizes that there is no tension between hiring qualified people and meeting diversity targets. Indeed, he says, “We cannot do our job without a diverse and skilled staff. I want to be really clear that we put qualifications at the center of hiring and we are unwilling to engage in tokenism here. It sets people up for failure, and it’s unethical.” But highlighting the UUA’s values and culture change has changed who wants to work there and “actually encouraged a more diverse” group of applicants, McDonald says.

“There are so many ways in which inequitable outcomes are written into procedures and job qualifications that appear to be race neutral or identity neutral, but in fact continue to perpetuate inequitable outcomes when it comes to hiring,” says Frederick-Gray.

“One way we’re creating more equitable outcomes,” says Frederick-Gray, who takes care to emphasize the word more, is by focusing on skills rather than educational degrees, and emphasizing the value of lived experience in marginalized communities. Skills in antiracism and multicultural work are key qualifications for the work, she notes.

Frederick-Gray and McDonald emphasize that hiring policies are only one part of the work to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion. Among other things, the association is going to re-examine its job classifications to make statistics around diversity easier to track over time. And as hiring policies are improved, it’s critical to support staff of color and staff from other marginalized groups so that they—and the association—can grow and succeed.

The UUA now has support groups for staff of color, LGBTQ employees, and transgender and nonbinary employees. A cross-departmental “jedi team” works with Boston to lead recurring learning opportunities for staff on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. One of the jedi team’s projects is a staff survey about workplace culture.

“We’re not celebrating and turning off the lights and going home,” says Boston. “We’ve done the recruitment, done the hires, now it’s about how do we make sure people have what they need in order to succeed.”

Sinkford adds, “The achievement of a work force that looks more like the world we minister to is a very important step—but it’s only a first step.”

While the numbers are encouraging, Molla warns that focusing on them too heavily may be misleading. “Stats are only part of the story,” he says. “Culture change is so much more than that.” While numbers may fluctuate in any one year, “the important thing is to look at where we are long-term, and where our staff will be five, ten, twenty years out.” That’s where retention and support of staff, especially staff of color and employees from other marginalized groups, is equally important, he and others note.

Frederick-Gray says, “I feel really proud and excited for the impact that the changes we have made at the UUA have fostered among the diversity of the UUA staff. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done so far and there’s more work to be done.”