Pandemic Reckoning: Deep Fissures the Past Year Has Revealed

Pandemic Reckoning

UU World Magazine Spring 2021 , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

The last twelve months have felt like the end of the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken well over 500,000 lives in the United States alone—with widespread vaccination efforts still underway. Far from being a “great equalizer,” the pandemic’s deadly toll has fallen most heavily along the old, familiar lines of race, class, immigration status, age, and disability.

As the virus surged over the summer, Black Lives Matter protests swept the country after police in Minneapolis murdered George Floyd. Many were met with violence from law enforcement—not least in front of the White House, where then-President Donald Trump sought to restore “law and order,” as he called it, at the end of a truncheon.

While those two crises unfolded, millions of Americans also found themselves unemployed and facing the threat of eviction due to the pandemic. Food banks and social-service agencies were overwhelmed, and the chasm between workers and owners grew even wider.

Events reached their nadir early this year, when thousands of Trump’s most extreme supporters, fed by online disinformation and the former president’s own lies about a stolen election, stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow American democracy.

It all felt apocalyptic, in the original Greek sense of apokálypsis, or “revelation.” Like the visions of St. John on Patmos, these past months pulled back a curtain and showed us unsettling things about ourselves as a country—things with roots that go much deeper than this pandemic or even a presidency.

UU World spoke with six experts on public health, racial injustice, economic inequality, right-wing extremism, and Unitarian Universalist theology about what the past year has revealed, where the roots of these crises lie, and how to (re)build in ways that center Black people, Indigenous people, people of color, and others who have historically been excluded from America’s promises of equal justice and opportunity.

Here’s what they told us, edited for length and clarity.

What injustices has the past year revealed—or worsened?