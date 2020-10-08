In a difficult year, meeting pastoral needs is a challenge

The staff and lay leaders of First Unitarian Portland (958 members) have contacted every congregant at least three times since the pandemic broke out last spring to check how they are doing.

Congregations in the region have also reached out to each other for mutual support.

This care for each other is central to Unitarian Universalism, note UUA leaders. “We witness the ways you are caring for each other in the midst of devastating climate fires, deadly smoke across the region, and oppressive violence at the hands of the state,” wrote the Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray, president of the Unitarian Universalist Association, and Jessica York, director of Congregational Life, in a September 22 email to UUs in the Pacific Western Region. “We are so grateful for the ministry, the care, and the dedication that you all across the West are bringing to one another and to those beyond your congregations.”

They also expressed gratitude to the Pacific Western Region staff, who have reached out to congregations and assisted them with applying for grants from the UUA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which supports congregations, their members, and their community partners in the aftermath of catastrophic events. “At the UUA, we want you to know we are together with you in a network of care, courage, resilience, and faith,” they wrote.