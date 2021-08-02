UUA President’s Report, General Assembly 2021

Who could have imagined what this past year would bring?

The ground has continued to shift beneath us all. It has been a traumatic year. It has also shown us the powerful truth of our interdependence. As we reflect on this past year, may we remember not just the grief, but the ways we have shown up for each other, for our communities, and for our values.

As we think about what comes next, we must remember the values and practices that helped us survive. These are the gifts we need to bring forward.

As I consider this past year and look ahead to the next, there are three core priorities that will continue to guide our work at the UUA.

First, continued support for our congregations and leaders in navigating the pandemic and post pandemic realities.

Second, implementing the recommendations of the Commission on Institutional Change.

And third, strengthening our justice and organizing capacity, building on the success of UU the Vote.

Pandemic/Post-Pandemic Response

Over 15 months ago, our congregations pivoted quickly to virtual operations as COVID-19 spread across the world. We saved untold lives because of our quick efforts.

As we move forward, the UUA recommends that congregations plan for multi-platform ministry—a combination of in-person and online opportunities—for sustained accessibility. We know this will take experimentation, flexibility, and above all patience! Remember—perfection is not the goal. Care, inclusion, and leaning into mission—these are the practices to carry forward.

COIC Implementation

The second most critical priority for our work—and one that will drive our efforts for the next several years—is implementing the recommendations of the Commission on Institutional Change.

Across the UUA ecosystem, people are engaging with the recommendations presented in the Commission’s report Widening the Circle of Concern. This engagement involves new initiatives, retooling core work, and weaving the foundational call of the report—living into our liberating, antiracist, antioppressive, multicultural aspirations—into the systemic and cultural practices of our Association, congregations, and UU organizations.

This includes the UUA Board of Trustees embarking on a wholescale review of the UUA bylaws to make governance more agile and effective. It also includes the Article II Study Commission’s charge to engage our congregations in theological discernment around our principles, purpose, and core values.

We are engaged in new initiatives to support lay leaders by retooling leadership training and creating networks of lay leaders, including circles for BIPOC lay leaders. One of the most exciting events this year was the New Day Rising Conference. Over 1,200 UUs participated in this conference dedicated to congregations doing active antioppression, antiracism, and dismantling white supremacy culture work.

We’re launching a dedicated Conflict Engagement Team, called Hope for Us, named in memory of the Rev. Dr. Hope Johnson, who was instrumental in the vision and formation of the team. This team will help congregations and their leaders engage conflict productively with opportunities for positive transformation. This group will bring skills for understanding how race, gender, identity, and power impact conflict and will create tools to help leaders intervene sooner in conflicts before they escalate.

The UUA is making new investments in youth ministry, recognizing the commitment from the GA2020 Responsive Resolution to support youth and young adults. This Spring, our Lifespan Faith Engagement office organized a Youth Ministry Visioning week with youth, youth advisors, and UUA staff to align our theology, approach, and communication of our offerings both nationally and regionally. We’re also sponsoring a new national youth ministry network called YUUP—the Young Unitarian Universalist Project. YUUP is a youth-led ministry, supported by adults from multiple regions.

We are bringing a stronger lens of equity, accountability, and strategy to publications and communications. This includes the new Equity and Accountability Panel at Skinner House books and the new strategic redesign and practice of editorial advisors for UU World magazine. At Beacon Press, their historic list of Black, Indigenous, and people of color authors are shaping vital national conversations on race and equity. Together the UUA and Beacon are discovering the ways our work and mission support and benefit each other.