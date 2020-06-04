A message to white Unitarian Universalists about policing from UUA President Susan Frederick-Gray

As white people—especially those with class privilege—we are taught that police protect and serve the community. They are seen as “helpers.” We teach our children if they are lost, in danger, or need help, to look for a police officer. And largely, through most of my life, this narrative has matched my experience. However, the killings of Tamir Rice and Aiyana Stanley Jones are devastating examples of why Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color (BIPOC) cannot teach their children this.

Uprisings are occurring across the country because police have never been “helpers” for most Black people in the United States, nor for most Indigenous people and people of color. As with so many experiences of inequity in this country, white supremacy shields white people from harm while teaching us to disbelieve the lived experience of our Black, brown, and Indigenous neighbors.

The system of policing in the United States evolved directly from slave patrols: groups of armed white men authorized to protect white wealth and white safety, and to control and destroy Black lives. It’s not coincidental, then, that police have frequently been involved in lynchings and the violent enforcement of segregation, including the segregation that persists today. It’s not coincidental that Ahmaud Arbery was murdered by a former police officer, or that we are seeing footage of police literally crushing crowds of Black protesters under squad cars and horses.

The recent news stories of Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the police on a Black man in Central Park when he asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash; and of Tom Austin, a white man, calling the police on Black tenants in his own building, illustrate exactly what policing in America is: a system rooted in anti-Blackness that assumes and reinforces expectations of white innocence and Black guilt.

What we must come to understand as white Americans is the fundamental role policing plays in upholding white supremacy. The uprisings we are witnessing around our country grow out of generations of injustice for Black communities: voter suppression, environmental racism, mass incarceration, inadequate healthcare, divestment from schools, lack of employment and housing, and more. As the people rise up, sparked by the police crushing the life out of George Floyd in the middle of a pandemic that is killing Black people at disproportionate rates, the response from police and the state has been to yet again try to silence through force the people crying out for liberation, crying out for justice.

This brutal, militarized policing system is necessary to maintain such widespread disparity and racial and economic inequality. It is a tool of oppression and not of safety.

As I write this, I am also thinking about the people I know who serve in law enforcement. These include members of congregations that I have served whom I love. I hold your humanity, your worth and dignity. This is a corrupt and dehumanizing system that is damaging to those who are agents of it and those who are its victims. I think of the words of Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the Mother’s Day Proclamation designating Mother’s Day as a day when women should leave their homes and all gather in the streets demanding, “Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn all that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy, and patience.”

Howe was mobilizing women to demand an end to war. And today, we, white UUs, need to join the Black-led, people of color–led organizing that is demanding we defund policing, defund the system that has created mass criminalization and mass incarceration of millions of Black, brown, and Indigenous people. This system has devastated Black, brown, and Indigenous communities; it has eroded any pretense of democracy, and it has starved our communities of the resources they need—we all need—to thrive.