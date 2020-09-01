An unshakeable desire: Dr. Glen Thomas Rideout’s music ministry.

An unshakeable desire

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

Music in Worship

Music is less of a calling and “more like an impulse, an unshakeable desire, an obsession—something ruddier like that,” says Dr. Glen Thomas Rideout, who is director of worship and music at First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he has served since 2007.

A musician, writer, teacher, and theologian, Rideout was choir director for the Unitarian Universalist Association’s 2016 General Assembly in Columbus, Ohio, where he partnered with the Rev. Nancy McDonald Ladd to write the Sunday worship.

“Dr. Rideout’s ministry is a revolutionary gift for Unitarian Universalism,” says DeReau K. Farrar, director of music at First Unitarian Church of Portland, Oregon, and president of the Association of UU Music Ministries, of which Rideout is a member. “Not only does he bring the wholeness of his fully Black and fully queer self into every space, he is an impeccable musician, and an uncompromising pastor. Dr. Rideout defines for us what worship might look, sound, and feel like when we invest trust in our music leaders—trust that freeing them to bring their holistic knowledge and experience indeed sanctifies us all.”

Born into a “huge, huge family” in Baltimore, Maryland, Rideout was about 8 years old when he taught himself piano by “fooling around” on a little keyboard at his aunt’s house. His grandmother later urged him to play music at the small Pentecostal church she attended and to start preaching. By high school he had fully embraced both music ministry and preaching.

“It was the introvert showman’s dream!” recalls Rideout. “I was smart, I was insightful, I had some wisdom, and I could make interesting connections between things that people were interested in.” At the time a “very, very deeply to my core” Christian practitioner in the tradition of Black Christianity, he regarded his service as a way to give back not just to God but to the people who loved him and supported his aspirations.

“I still do ministry work through an appreciation for the goodness of God—it’s just that God has expanded, and the people of God are less a select crew of the ‘right believers,’” he says. God now also means “an appreciation of waking up even one day, let alone for thirty-four years, waking up and seeing a world I don’t deserve, that I haven’t earned for any particular reason yet is incredibly beautiful and presents itself to me to inhabit air and breathe like it presents to every other thing breathing.”

Rideout’s gifts have been recognized and supported by teachers throughout his life. His high school music teacher spotted Rideout’s gift for conducting—“breath in your hands,” is the way he described Rideout. At Vanderbilt University, Rideout majored in voice with a focus on recitals, excellent preparation for his current focus on worship planning. Recitals are “putting together small pieces of music not necessarily related to each other . . . to achieve a larger thematic goal and to use art to inspire, to enlighten and awaken people, and cause goodness to their day,” he explains.

At Vanderbilt he created and conducted a student choir and won the 2013 National Student Conducting Competition. Before the age of 30, he earned a master’s and PhD at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, which had the nation’s top program in conducting.