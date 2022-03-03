Justice Jackson Nomination Deserves Celebration

Democratic and Republican presidents alike have stacked the federal courts with corporate lawyers and prosecutors who ruled to expand law enforcement powers and exacerbate mass incarceration of people arrested for the crimes police prefer to pursue (we’ll cover the stark disparities in enforcement of various crimes in a forthcoming column).

Meanwhile, the overrepresentation of corporate lawyers drives federal courts to favor corporations’ interests over workers, customers, the environment, and the public. Under Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court has aligned with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s wishes in 70 percent of its rulings.

Biden’s support for escalating law enforcement spending and perpetuating criminalization of marijuana possession, among other regressive stances, also raised concern among people seeking to reform the systemic class discrimination and racism embedded in our legal system.

Yet progressive advocates gained Biden’s ear during his campaign, and his transition team circulated a remarkable letter prior to taking office. It sought recommendations for judgeships, specifying “individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life.”

Biden fulfilled the promise of the letter. His nominees to lower courts have diversified the bench in every way, including record numbers of women, people of color, public defenders, and civil rights lawyers.

Biden has filled more than three-quarters of open judgeships with women and more than two-thirds with people of color—doubling the percentage of President Obama. So in which direction would Biden’s Supreme Court pick go?

With Ketanji Brown Jack­son, Biden broadens the experiential diversity of the SCOTUS as well. While Jackson spent some of her career in a corporate firm, she’ll be the first Supreme Court justice who worked as a defense attorney since Thurgood Marshall, and she’ll be the court’s first public defender.

With experience representing indigent clients in Washington, D.C., Jackson surely has the grounding to advance the core Unitarian Universalist principles of justice, compassion, equity, and the inherent worth of every person. She knows first-hand how our criminal justice system can mistreat our most vulnerable.

Of course, Justice Jackson will often join dissents against a regressive supermajority until we install a Senate willing to expand and rebalance the court, but the accounts of justices who served with Thurgood Marshall—the first Black SCOTUS justice—tell us a unique personal perspective can influence the court beyond individual case votes.

You may question my presumption that Jackson will be confirmed, but I’m taking all bets! Unlike Merrick Garland, President Obama’s last filibustered SCOTUS nominee, Judge Jackson’s record will inspire many citizens and advocacy groups to fight on her behalf. (The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings begin March 21).

As we confront the urgent threats to peace, voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and more, let’s appreciate and celebrate this landmark nomination citizens helped create, and draw needed inspiration for essential struggles to come this year.