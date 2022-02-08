Authoritarianism on the Rise Again

Authoritarianism on the Rise Again

History repeats itself. The 1918–1920 influenza pandemic took over 50,000,000 lives. In 1929, the U.S. stock market crash spread economic chaos across the world. In those difficult times, authoritarian governments rose in Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, and elsewhere. There were authoritarian leaders in the United States, but they didn’t gain presidential power in this country. By 1939, the world had plunged into a world war. It is my belief that when people are under extreme stress, there is the temptation to succumb to a leader who promises to fix the problems we face.

We are in a similar time now. In 2008, we had a financial breakdown that affected the entire world. People around the world were gripped with fear and looked for strong leaders to fix problems.

During fifty years of warnings, we did very little to address climate change. When we had the chance to reverse the climate catastrophe, we neglected to take appropriate action. Now we see climate-forced migration. Poverty and war also drive ever greater flows of migrants. While some welcome the migrants in need, others look at people of different color, religion, custom, and language with overwhelming fear.

We are in the midst of a terrible pandemic, and many don’t trust the science that can save lives.

White fear in the United States and elsewhere is pushing us towards autocracy. The United Kingdom left the European Union, in part, to stop migration from EU countries (especially Poland). Authoritarian governments have taken hold in Hungary, Turkey, and elsewhere. Authoritarian parties are gaining in elections in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other European nations. India has become more authoritarian. Myanmar has trashed its struggling democracy and it now suffers military tyranny.

Authoritarian nations such as Russia, China, Belarus, and Kazakhstan have become even more oppressive than they were before.

As in the 1930s, we are seeing authoritarian nations using military force to intimidate their citizens and neighboring countries. Over 100,000 Russian troops are on the borders of Ukraine, and Chinese military planes menace Taiwan. North Korea is testing ever more dangerous weapons of mass destruction.

Authoritarianism is fed by fear and supported by those that amplify the fear that destroys democracy. Democracy depends on mutual trust and respect for our fellow citizens.

We are in serious trouble. Again, we are burning books. As in Nazi Germany, books about sexuality are targeted, as are books about race, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion. Voter suppression continues. We continue to empower militarized police forces to kill and oppress people of color, immigrants, and those who are poor and oppressed.

Even the liberal media is failing to discuss issues of poverty, militarized policing, nuclear weapons, and the high cost of military spending and subsidizing fossil fuel production.

We need to foster truth, trust, mutual support and care, and reliance on science. Everyone deserves a safe and dignified life.