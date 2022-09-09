What Can People of Faith Do to Help Ukraine

That day we also heard directly from Ukrainians speaking from the frontlines about what we can do to help. There is a huge need for humanitarian assistance: food, water, medicine, temporary shelters, and support for the refugees and displaced. They also require more non-lethal military equipment such as flak jackets to reduce the risk of fatal shots by Russian bullets.

The UU Service Committee has provided an excellent list of places where our supporting donations can be sent.

People of faith can also provide more political support. Many of us can leverage social and political connections to influence our governments to provide the needed help.

Another thing people are pointing out, and which we should all keep in mind, is that the global alarm for Ukraine stands in stark contrast to the lack of attention or concern over the carnage and starvation in Yemen, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.

It is true that we are witnessing an unabashed manifestation of imperial aggression unfolding both in the mainstream and social media as never before. There is also a credible risk of a devastating war spilling out of control. Today, we fear the prospect of a Third World War and a potential nuclear confrontation.

Still, the unequal coverage and levels of concern seem grounded in the racism and white supremacy culture UUs and others have been striving to combat.

It will take a lot of money, helping hands, volunteers, government support, and much more to expand our care to those suffering in Ukraine, but also in Yemen, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and many other places.

We have to extend our compassion, generosity, and energy to support those in need. In a time of crisis, these efforts can make all the difference. We must provide all the help we can at this challenging time in the world.