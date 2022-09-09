What Can People of Faith Do to Help Ukraine

Close
Resources and compassion are needed to expand our care not just to those in Ukraine but in other parts of the world.
Participants gather for the March 3, 2022, interfaith “Global Prayers for Ukraine” service at the Church Center of the United Nations chapel. (Isaac Humphrie/@ieh_photography)
As we watch all the terrible news coming out of Ukraine, it is frustrating not to do more to help. It is hard to conclude that we can’t fix this agonizing situation where so many people are seeing their lives destroyed.
On Thursday, March 3, the Unitarian Universalist Association partnered with the Baptist World Alliance and the Parliament of the World’s Religions to host a multifaith prayer service at the Church Center of the United Nations chapel.
Participating faiths included Unitarian Universalism (Bruce Knotts) , Baptist (Rev. Scott Stearman) , Greek Orthodox (Rev. Protopresbyter Dr. Nicolar Kazarian), Russian Orthodox USA (Rev. Mark Rashkov), Jewish (Rabbi Michael Balinsky), Sikh (Dr. Monohar Singh Grewal), Pagan (Rev. HPs. Phyllis Curott) , Ukrainian Orthodox (Invited: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew) Ukrainian Baptist Rev. Igor Bandura via zoom, the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Deborah Boudreaux, Unity Church (Rev. Charlene Manuel), Catholic (Fr. Bob Flannery), Methodist (Rev. Dionne Boissiere), Islam (Sahar Alsahlani), and more.
I want to underscore that the Russian Orthodox USA priest, Rev. Mark Rashkov, was very grateful to be invited. He said that he’d been disinvited to a Catholic service. In the United States and Europe, there are strong ties of friendship and family connections among the Russian and Ukrainian people. He wanted us to know that this is Putin’s war and not what the Russian people want. So many Russians and Russian Orthodox clergy are praying for peace to be restored between Russia and Ukraine.
The UU Service Committee has provided an excellent list of places where our supporting donations can be sent.
That day we also heard directly from Ukrainians speaking from the frontlines about what we can do to help. There is a huge need for humanitarian assistance: food, water, medicine, temporary shelters, and support for the refugees and displaced. They also require more non-lethal military equipment such as flak jackets to reduce the risk of fatal shots by Russian bullets.
The UU Service Committee has provided an excellent list of places where our supporting donations can be sent.
People of faith can also provide more political support. Many of us can leverage social and political connections to influence our governments to provide the needed help.
Another thing people are pointing out, and which we should all keep in mind, is that the global alarm for Ukraine stands in stark contrast to the lack of attention or concern over the carnage and starvation in Yemen, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.
It is true that we are witnessing an unabashed manifestation of imperial aggression unfolding both in the mainstream and social media as never before. There is also a credible risk of a devastating war spilling out of control. Today, we fear the prospect of a Third World War and a potential nuclear confrontation.
Still, the unequal coverage and levels of concern seem grounded in the racism and white supremacy culture UUs and others have been striving to combat.
It will take a lot of money, helping hands, volunteers, government support, and much more to expand our care to those suffering in Ukraine, but also in Yemen, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and many other places.
We have to extend our compassion, generosity, and energy to support those in need. In a time of crisis, these efforts can make all the difference. We must provide all the help we can at this challenging time in the world.
Please note: newsletter on hiatus
Author bio
Bruce Knotts is the director of the Unitarian Universalist Office at the United Nations. He worked for Raytheon in Saudi Arabia and on a World Bank contract in Somalia before joining the Department of State as a U.S. diplomat in 1984. Bruce retired from the Foreign Service in 2007 and joined the Unitarian Universalist Office at the United Nations as its executive director in 2008.