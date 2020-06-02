‘UU World’ will now publish twice a year

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

The UUA’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins in July, cuts UU World’s publishing schedule from four issues a year to two. The magazine has also ended its digital subscription service, which provided tablet-friendly and downloadable PDF versions of the magazine, but which never attracted more than 200 subscribers.

UU World, a benefit of membership in a UU congregation, will be published and mailed to members each September and March. Additional content will continue to be published year-round at uuworld.org.

Subscriptions for nonmembers in the United States have been reduced to $15 a year, with discounted rates for multiyear subscriptions.