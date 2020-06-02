 Skip to main content

Share or print menu

You are here

  • Home
  • Blog
  • ‘UU World’ will now publish twice a year
Previous|Next

‘UU World’ will now publish twice a year

Budget cuts will mean new print issues of the magazine will appear in September and March only.

Christopher L. Walton | 6/2/2020
‘UU World’ will now publish twice a year
‘UU World’ will now publish twice a year
UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association
Blog
 

The UUA’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins in July, cuts UU World’s publishing schedule from four issues a year to two. The magazine has also ended its digital subscription service, which provided tablet-friendly and downloadable PDF versions of the magazine, but which never attracted more than 200 subscribers.

UU World, a benefit of membership in a UU congregation, will be published and mailed to members each September and March. Additional content will continue to be published year-round at uuworld.org

Subscriptions for nonmembers in the United States have been reduced to $15 a year, with discounted rates for multiyear subscriptions.

Advertising

 

Newsletter

Advertising

 

Advertising

 

Author(s)

726

Christopher L. Walton
Christopher L. Walton

Christopher L. Walton is editor of UU World. He holds degrees from Harvard Divinity School and the University of Utah and is a member of the Church of the Larger Fellowship.

Department:

Blog
PREVIOUS: Interdependent Web: ‘Safe’ is not the only thing we live for|NEXT: Media Roundup: We need more voices out here