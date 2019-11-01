Questions new Unitarian Universalists ask: Why do we take an offering?

We do it because it’s an important ritual. UU theologian James Luther Adams (1901–1994) even called the offering a “sacrament of the free church.” Sacrament is a pretty strong word that normally refers to a sacred rite like baptism or communion. Does calling the offering a UU “sacrament” mean that, for us, collecting and spending money is one of the most sacred things in our faith?

Well, yeah. It does, and it is.

Rituals such as baptisms and communion are about transformation. They’re about becoming a part of something greater than ourselves and taking our place within our communities. When UUs pass the plate on Sunday to every hand present, it’s an act of saying who we are and what we believe in. It’s a ritual we use not only to transform the world but to transform ourselves. That’s why every person at the service is invited to be a part of it.

What happens with the money that is collected is another expression of who we are. The funds are not spirited away to a higher governing body. Decisions about how the money is spent are made locally and democratically by the congregation. When the collection is split for philanthropic purposes—as is the practice of many congregations and communities—the decision of which organization we share with reflects our beliefs and values.

As a ritual that’s part of a UU service, the offering is a time for us to come together to become a part of something greater than ourselves. It’s a moment of transformation, interconnection, and UU identity.