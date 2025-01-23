Showing Up for Social Justice in 2025: Your Guide to 30 Days of Love

For those seeking spiritual fuel in the new year, 30 Days of Love offers a timely jolt of inspiration.

The annual event, presented by the Unitarian Universalist Association-sponsored Side with Love campaign, invites us to discover life-giving new spiritual practices, and highlights ways to support causes that align with UU Shared Values, like immigrant justice, trans rights, and anti-racism.

The 30 Days of Love 2025 activities began on January 20 and runs through February 14.

What Is 30 Days of Love?

30 Days of Love combines calls to action with various spiritual practices to cultivate compassion, mindfulness, and peace. The event offers “an opportunity to collectively nurture our spirits, deepen our understanding, and take action on our values for collective liberation,” according to a Side with Love statement about the first 30 Days of Love in 2022.

Side with Love, a public advocacy campaign that “seeks to harness love’s power to fight oppression,” announced the 2025 edition of the event in an online statement and explained the importance of 30 Days of Love in the present moment:

“Now is the time to practice that which we seek to grow in our world—deeply, compassionately, and at the scale of relationships in our communities. As the governing and power structures of our world rely more and more on domination, exploitation, and disposability to consolidate power, we must hold onto and grow ours.”

What Is the Schedule for 30 Days of Love?

The 30 Days of Love 2025 schedule is comprised of four weeks, each with its own spiritual theme, rooted in the overall theme of “Inhabiting Our Freedom Dreams,” inspired by historian Robin D.G. Kelley’s Freedom Dreams: Inhabiting the Black Radical Imagination.

Each Tuesday, the Side with Love team will publish a new collection of curated resources on that week’s theme, including spiritual practices and ways to engage politically.

All resources will be available through the 30 Days of Love 2025 home page, which we suggest bookmarking if you want to stay updated.

What Are the Weekly Themes of 30 Days of Love 2025?

All weeks listed below will be updated with hyperlinks as they become available. The themes, as stated on the 30 Days of Love home page, are as follows:

Week One: “We are home”

From the the immigrant justice coalition led by United We Dream

Week Two: "Trans people are divine"

From the creators of the Black Trans Prayer Book

Week Three: "Water Is Life"

From the Standing Rock protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline

Week Four: "There are Black People in the Future"

From artist Alisha B. Wormsley

What Spiritual and Political Resources Are Available through 30 Days of Love?

As stated on the 30 Days of Love home page, each week’s collection of resources will include:

A Side With Love message to provide political education and context for each weekly theme with lessons and inspiration to move through these times.

A journal practice to reflect and dream to chart a course with clarity and care.

A creative/art practice to ground in the beauty and abundance of imagination.

A body practice to ground us in resilience and renewal.

A family-friendly, multigenerational activity that builds community as we take action for justice.

30 Days of Love Week One: Theme, Highlights, and Resources

The theme of week one, “We Are Home,” lifts immigrant justice issues. It centers on the work of the “We Are Home” campaign, created in 2021 by over 20 immigrant-led coalitions in response to the anti-immigrant policies of the Trump administration.

As Side with Love states on their week one home page, “the ‘We Are Home’ campaign not only called out the dehumanizing policies that have long criminalized immigrants and immigrant families, but centered the essentially transformative role that immigrant communities have in a free and fair society.”

30 Days of Love’s first week resources include a link to the official “We Are Home” launch video, created by undocumented artists Samantha Ramirez-Herrera and Aline Mello.

We Are Home launch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZNDbFhBBus

Week one also includes family activities, spiritual practices, and ways to get help create change for immigrant justice, such as a link to Refugee Council USA’s “January 2025 Refugee Advocacy Toolkit.”

A new set of resources will be available for Week Two of 30 Days of Love, launching on Tuesday, January 28 on the event home page.