Annaliese Cothron, a Trans-Power Mom

Advertisement

Dr. Annaliese Cothron (she/her) is the mother of a trans child and an activist for trans rights both nationally and especially in Texas, where the right of trans children to gender-affirming care is under attack.

A member of First UU Church of San Antonio, Texas, Cothron is a board member of Equality Texas, which works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration. Watch her interview with UU World, organized in nine continuous video segments. —Elaine McArdle