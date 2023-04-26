Moment of Reflection – Beloved Community

Thor Watts, from Hell’s Kitchen, created “Beloved Community” during the “All 8” workshop sponsored by his congregation, The Community Church of New York, in which youth deeply engaged with the UU Principles via photography. The photo represents the Eighth Principle, adopted by many congregations, which emphasizes working together to build a diverse Beloved Community by working to dismantle racism and other oppressions.

Watts, now a film major at Brooklyn College, writes: “On a crowded New York City train car packed with people from everywhere, this musician came on and, with his mask on, started singing and playing music. It was like we were all transported to a common place that was peaceful, happy, and alive. To me, that’s creating Beloved Community.”

Learn more about the All 8 project at uuworld.org/all8.