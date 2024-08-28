Empower Yourself as a New UU Board Trustee with These Tips

How can I be most effective as a board trustee?

How can I incorporate our Unitarian Universalist values in my leadership?

As a new trustee, how do I become a trusted leader in our congregation and effectively partner with our ministry and administrative staff?

These were questions I asked myself going into a three-year term as a board trustee of our congregation, Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

After a forty-year career in corporate and nonprofit leadership, the role of trustee was a leadership challenge I thought I could handle if I listened carefully to our members and continued to develop deeper relationships with our ministry and administrative staff. This proved to be generally true, but I realized early on that I had a lot to learn.

Looking back on my term, some things now seem obvious to me, but as a new trustee with roles to understand and relationships to develop, they were not apparent. Here are just a few.

Trustees Serve as Both Religious and Governing Leaders.

Early in my term, I needed a reminder that our congregation was, most of all, a religious community. I never imagined myself as a religious leader, but after a few board meetings, I began to understand that readings, meditations, prayers, and the spirit of our conversations were spiritual practices and reminders of the sacred nature of our work.

Helping to sustain a community that promotes the growth of religious lives—both trustees and congregation members—is just as important as fulfilling our fiduciary responsibilities.

Trustees' Decision-Making Styles Vary Depending on Previous Roles and Leadership Positions.

We frequently want to resolve problems using methods that have worked well for us in the past. When board members use their ‘tried-and-true’ approaches, decision-making becomes confusing and sometimes impossible.

An open discussion of these personal tendencies as well as a consensus on the board’s decision-making process will help board meetings run more smoothly. Reaching this level of understanding builds relationships, trust, and opportunities for continuous improvement in how the board will make decisions.

Trustees' Willingness to Question or Modify Congregational Policies, Budgets, and Operating Assumptions Will Vary.

Some board members welcome change and the possibilities of "new and better." Others may be protective of traditions and find change unnecessary and disruptive.

As a new trustee, are there ways to challenge the status quo without being provocative? Yes, but again, agreement on ground rules for how and when this is done will result in more productive meetings.

Respectful communication and acknowledgment of prior contributions in the life of the congregation are essential when questioning existing practices and policies.

Board Deliberations Can Be Difficult Conversations.

Some board discussions seem headed toward very little resolution. Recognition of all trustees’ points of view and preferences will almost always result in conclusions that are in the best interests of the congregation.

Consensus will emerge because of your board meeting process skills and the alignment of hearts, minds, and commitments to your faith community. These conversations often provide the seed for board training on best practices in meeting management and consensus building.

A Few More Pieces of Advice on Being a Trustee

During the first two to three months of your term, consider your personal agenda to include some of the following:

Acknowledging and respecting the varied experiences that all board members, especially new ones, will bring to the board;

Focusing on the development of positive relationships and shared commitments with other trustees and senior staff;

Understanding the roles and responsibilities of board members, board committee chairs, and special task force leaders;

Understanding the senior minister's authority versus the board of trustees;

Understanding how the board will manage timely and accurate communication of decisions to the congregation;

Understanding how questions of specificity, continuity, and follow-up are handled when developing agendas and documenting decisions, and importantly;

Promoting the need for self-care and team care for yourself and your fellow trustees.

Remember that at least one-third of your fellow trustees will likely be new to their role every year. In your second or third years as a trustee, you will be able to share your insights on effective board leadership that will also help your board function better and the congregation achieve its mission.

There are many other aspects of your new role that are equally important, but I believe these are a few that will make your board experience more fulfilling and beneficial to your congregation. Please contact me if you would like to discuss your experience or thoughts about your upcoming board term. My email address is robert.essink@gmail.com.