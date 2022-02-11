Defund Fear: How Can We Make Each Other Safer?

Zach Norris suggests a new approach that challenges our notions of safety. We have been manipulated to fear crime and criminals as the most pressing threats. But, for many, unsafety comes from food insecurity, preventable environmental harms, and the public safety system itself.

Norris documents the rippling effects of harm that our public safety system creates, supports, and feeds on. For example, prison separates someone from their family and community. With connections severed, there's no chance for accountability or reconciliation.

The rupture that led to someone's incarceration leads to further disconnection, leaving individuals diminished and communities fractured and unstable.

What would our world look like? How safe might we all be if we heeded a call to love instead of fear? While Norris explores this question from a secular point of view, it resonates with the theologies of many Unitarian Universalists.

Defund Fear invites UUs—many of whom already work for prison abolition, restorative justice, and other campaigns—to articulate our beliefs and let them guide us to lead the transformation from fear-based policies to communities of care that Defund Fear suggests.

Discussion guides coming in April 2022 will support gatherings including UU congregations and BIPOC-only groups to consider the book through a Unitarian Universalist faith lens.

Available now for individuals on the UU Common Read landing page is deep guidance for reading Defund Fear thoughtfully, with your own social location in mind.

Also available now is a 70-minute recorded conversation between the book's author and a panel of UU religious professionals.

During the recorded conversation, Norris explains how, in 2014, he began the writing that became Defund Fear.