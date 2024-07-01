UU Common Read 2024–25: ‘Authentic Selves’ Celebrates Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families

The new UU Common Read, which provides Unitarian Universalists an opportunity for collective reflection and conversation, is Authentic Selves: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families (Skinner House, 2023) edited by Peggy Gillespie.

Authentic Selves amplifies the words of trans and nonbinary people and their families and invites everyone to explore authentic living and how human connection helps us thrive.

UU Common Read gatherings are designed to take place online with a UU religious professional or lay leader facilitating. They easily work as in-person gatherings, as well.

UU Common Read 2024–25: More About ‘Authentic Selves’

Read Angelle Eve Castro's story, as featured in Authentic Selves: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families. ‘The World is a Better Place When Trans Lives are Uplifted’ © Jill Meyers

The book was developed in collaboration with PFLAG National and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

Authentic Selves begins with a foreword by transgender activist Jazz Jennings and her mom and fellow activist Jeanette Jennings.

As the book ends, Peggy Gillespie, who conducted the interviews, writes, “...the journey of self-discovery continues for the participants and for you, the readers. Whether you are trans and/or nonbinary, questioning your identity, have trans and nonbinary loved ones, or perhaps all of the above, please remember always that you are not alone. In every moment of your lives there are opportunities to strengthen your pride and acceptance of all people, including yourselves.”

UU Common Read 2024–25: Where to Find the Book and Related Resources

© Skinner House Books

Discussion guides and other helpful tools for engaging the text accompany the Common Read announcement.

There are two parallel discussion tracks for this Common Read. One is for a UU group with any or mixed gender identities, and one is for UUs with trans or nonbinary identities.

This fall, the curriculum also will offer workshops for youth and families.

All resources for the UU Common Read are published on the UUA website and can be found, along with Common Read updates, at uua.org/read.

Visit the Invitation and Overview page for recommended practices to bring the UU Common Read to your UU group.

Purchase the soft cover book from inSpirit, the UU Book and Gift Shop. Bulk discounts are available.