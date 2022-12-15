Moment of Reflection: Generational Wealth

My grandmother was so tired

that my mother was born tired.

My Mama’s so tired

that I’m tired right now. And I see

my children getting tired,

so it’s time to put this to bed.

I will gift time to my children;

It has been said that the best things in life are free; untrue! The high cost of the best things in life is time!

they will inherit a legacy of resting:

Leisure time and vacation days taken,

sick time used to nap and renew.

I’ll steal time and show them how to eat it raw,

I’ll say “Yes!” to my babies, on the clock,

show them how to tuck joy and stillness

into the pockets of reclaimed life.

When I accrue time: I let them see how I use it.

My progeny will know that time seeds restoration.

When I take time: I give it to them and let them play.

I save time in their names, for them to practice how to

protect it

and spend it on rest.

It has been said that the best things in life are free; untrue!

The high cost of the best things in life is time!

My progeny will know that time seeds restoration:

how creativity is nurtured by time to play,

how love is deepened by time together,

how revolution needs time to imagine,

Wellness is rest is time is wealth.

how healing and growing are possible and what it takes

to rebuild broken skin and bone.

That wellness is rest is time is wealth.

Excerpted with permission from Incantations for Rest: Poems, Meditations, & Other Magic by Atena O. Danner (Skinner House, 2022).